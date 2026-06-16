Lucky Strike movie: Is Colin Hanks, Scott Eastwood's WW2 movie based on true story? Plot details explained

Scott Eastwood's new World War II thriller Lucky Strike hits theaters on June 26. And here is everything you need to know about the film's true story inspiration, plot and cast. Lucky Strike movie (X screenshot/ @roadsidetweets)

Is Lucky Strike based on a true story? Yes, Lucky Strike is inspired by true events. According to production details, the film is based on real accounts of soldiers who became isolated during the Ardennes Offensive, when communication breakdowns, harsh winter weather, and changing battle lines left many American troops stranded behind enemy lines.

The story follows a US soldier trapped behind enemy lined during the last major German offensive of World War II, later known as the Battle of the Bulge. Armed only with a Motorola SCR-300 radio which is a new technology that became battle ready near the end of the war and he must use his wits and spy craft to to stop the advancing Nazi Panzer army and find his way home, per ComingSoon

Rather than focusing on large-scale combat, the film centers on one soldier's fight to survive, turning the Battle of the Bulge into an intimate psychological story of endurance. The SCR-300 radio serves as his only link to Allied forces, but it also puts him at risk because it could reveal his location to the enemy, per Writing Studio.

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What is Lucky Strike about? Colin Hanks plays the injured American soldier at the heart of the story, with his performance anchoring the film's emotional core, portraying a man caught between duty, fear and the will to survive. Scott Eastwood appears in a major role, bringing intensity and physical presence to the ensemble, while Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor adds dramatic weight in a key supporting performance.

Rather than focusing on large-scale battlefield action, the film follows one soldier's struggle to survive in hostile territory.

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Who stars in Lucky Strike? The cast also includes Taylor John Smith, Lorne MacFadyen, Daniel Ray Rodriguez and Caroline Piette, among others.

The film is directed by Rod Lurie, who also co-wrote the screenplay with producer Marc Frydman. Lurie is known for his soldier-focused storytelling, having previously directed The Outpost and The Contender. Lucky Strike marks his second collaboration with Scott Eastwood, following their 2019 war film The Outpost.

The film is rated R for language, violence and some grisly images, per Rotten Tomatoes.