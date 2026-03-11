When dance brought woven art to life at unique Delhi exhibition

A dance performance accompanying the exhibition 'The Guardians Across Mountains and Sea' at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in New Delhi brought movement and ritual into dialogue with contemporary fibre sculptures by Australian First Nations artist Grace Lillian Lee. Australian High Commissioner to India Phillip Green with the artists at the exhibition.

The performance was choreographed by Shohini Dutta, who said the intention was to animate the artworks and allow audiences to experience them beyond the display.

"The idea was to translate the essence of the artworks into movement and bring them alive through dance," Dutta said.

The exhibition, curated by Divjyot Singh of the Australian High Commission, presents Lee’s hand-woven sculptures alongside Indian weaving traditions using siki grass and hand-carved wooden masks from tribal communities in Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh from the museum’s collection.