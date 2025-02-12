Wood is making a comeback in home decor and interior design. Here’s how to style it like a pro

The season is changing you know what that means - it is time to prepare your home and refresh your decor. In 2025, the wooden elements style will be refreshed, allowing for a break from using new-age material. Luxury Meets Nature: How to Incorporate Wood Elegance in Your Space.(Image by Pexels)

Wood allows a space to be more blended with nature. From deep oak colours to aged walnut finishes, wood is returning to fashion and bringing with it warmth.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO at Saraf Furniture shared stylish, recommended ways to incorporate wooden elegance into your living room:

1. Wooden wall panels for a cosy feel

Wood-slatted walls are booming this season, adding vertical interest while maintaining the luxurious feel an average living room boasts. Opt for vertical wooden slats for a modern touch or go for reclaimed wood panels to help set the mood for rustic chic homes.

Lined with wooden wall panels, warm wooden flooring and muted interior style with a calm, neutral colour palette, Janhvi Kapoor's family home allows the picturesque outdoor views to be the home’s focal point.

2. A wooden mantel for your fireplace

A fireplace, particularly a wooden one, with all intricately carved pieces beautifully appointed always steals the show. The wooden, sleek fireplace slides effortlessly into modern homes, while also looking stunning in classic interiors.

3. Layered wooden coffee tables

Layered coffee tables that are made from wood are gaining traction in 2025. They are stylish and functional, serving both elegant and practical purposes. For a more modern approach, you could pair a dark walnut table with oak accents or go with a live-edge wooden piece for a more natural look.

4. Wooden accent lighting and chandeliers

Pendants and chandeliers made out of wood provide that warm winter glow. Designs such as lanterns with their natural wood grain exposed or those with a wooden frame will brighten up your winter and give your living room a warm flair.

Bring home warmth with wooden decor.(Pexels)

5. Wooden-framed sofas for a stylish touch

Upholstered sofas with wooden frames provide comfort while retaining the structure built into the designs. Choose a creamed deep-seated sofa covered in jewel-toned fabric to set off dark wood wonderfully and gain a refined seasonal aesthetic.