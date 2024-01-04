World Day of War Orphans 2024: War is troubling anywhere in the world. As we sit through a ongoing war situation in the world, this day comes as a way of showing us how much plight the war survivors need to go through to carry on with their lives. War claims a lot of lives of people who were not even directly involved with the reason of the conflict, they claim the families, make people homeless, displace people from their natural lifestyle and creates chaos and trauma and stays with families for generations. In most cases, the war survivors are so mentally affected that they never can successfully get back to living a healthy and normal life. World Day of War Orphans 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

War changes the definition of normal for people. Women and children are affected beyond repairs. Children sometimes see their own parents and siblings dying in front of them. That trauma cannot be expressed in words. The psychological, emotional, mental and physical impact of a war on orphans are beyond repair.

Date:

Every year, World Day of War Orphans is celebrated on January 6 to draw the attention of people to the sufferings of the war orphans. This year, the day will be celebrated on a a Friday.

History:

This day was proposed and started by the French organisation SOS Enfants en Detresses who brought to the notice of the world the amount of suffering and trauma that war orphans go through. This is a humanitarian social catastrophe and unfortunately, it has been a growing issue with time.

Significance:

This day aims to uplift and empower the orphans and youngsters of war-stricken areas. The best way to observe this day is by educating ourselves on the ways that war can impact an orphan. We can also donate to war relief and funds aimed at helping people in war-stricken areas and helping them to return to a better life.