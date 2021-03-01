IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Young singers seek to revive folk music, sufiyana in Kashmir
With the help of some senior folk singers, the young artistes are making musical albums in a private studio and selling them in the local market.(ANI)
With the help of some senior folk singers, the young artistes are making musical albums in a private studio and selling them in the local market.(ANI)
art culture

Young singers seek to revive folk music, sufiyana in Kashmir

The young singers of North Kashmir's Singhpora Pattan are working for the revival of the folk and classical forms of Kashmir's music by making folk albums.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:19 AM IST

The young singers of North Kashmir's Singhpora Pattan are working for the revival of the folk and classical forms of Kashmir's music by making folk albums.

With the help of some senior folk singers, the young artistes are making musical albums in a private studio and selling them in the local market.

Adil Manzoor, a young folk singer said, "Folk music is our identity. We cannot let go of it. Due to the westernisation, the music formats including sufiyana and folk are losing popularity."

"I did an online program during the lockdown. The program was well received by the people of Kashmir. I did a program in Tagore Hall, which was also a success," he added.

Abdul Rasheed, a senior folk singer said, "Young artistes are an elated bunch and very energetic. As long as these youngsters show this kind of interest, Sufiyaana will remain alive."

"I cannot just sit at home during this winter. So I am working with them," he added.

Another singer, Suhail Faisal said, "Folk music is our culture. We have to take it forward. Even after leaving the studio, I continue to work at home to achieve our aim".

The Kashmir valley has produced a number of renowned sufiyana, classical and folk singers including Abdul Rashid Hafiz, late Mohamad Abdullah Tibet Baqal, late Ghulam Mohamad Saznawaz, late Ghulam Ahmad Sofi, late Ghulam Hassan Sofi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
folk music
Close
The conservation work of Seto Machindranath temple is the first of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being undertaken with a reconstruction of Nepali <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,800 million committed by the Indian Government for the cultural heritage sector.(ANI)
The conservation work of Seto Machindranath temple is the first of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being undertaken with a reconstruction of Nepali 5,800 million committed by the Indian Government for the cultural heritage sector.(ANI)
art culture

With India's aid, restoration work of Seto Macchindranath Temple in Nepal begins

ANI, Nepal [kathmandu]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:44 AM IST
The restoration work of Seto Macchindranath Temple, one of the 28 heritage sites which will be reconstructed with the help of India's assistance, has begun on Sunday in Kathmandu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has also allowed social congregations on the occasion of marriage and funeral with a maximum of 500 persons with adherence to the Covid-19 safety measures. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
The government has also allowed social congregations on the occasion of marriage and funeral with a maximum of 500 persons with adherence to the Covid-19 safety measures. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Odisha government allows operas & open air theatres with a ceiling

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Odisha government has allowed holding of operas and shows in open air theatres subject to a ceiling of 2,000 persons, in its March guideline issued to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario", hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26.(Pixabay)
The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario", hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26.(Pixabay)
art culture

DU, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on collaboration in Indian music

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The Delhi University's Faculty of Music and Fine Arts and the Singapore Fine Arts Society have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for "cultural, academic and research collaboration agreement in Indian music".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Railway officials signed the MoU with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACT) on Thursday, the SWR said in a press statement. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
The Railway officials signed the MoU with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACT) on Thursday, the SWR said in a press statement. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Heritage railway station buildings to get make-over

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 PM IST
With a view to renovating its station buildings to enhance their heritage value, the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway has signed a memorandum of understanding with a non-profit organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The main residence at Green Gables was constructed in 1911.(Christie's International Real Estate)
The main residence at Green Gables was constructed in 1911.(Christie's International Real Estate)
art culture

A century-old Silicon Valley estate is on sale for $135 million

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:38 PM IST
The Fleishhacker family’s Green Gables, a 74-acre compound with seven houses and three pools, has stayed in the family since it was built.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The organisers of the Berlinale, or Berlin Film Festival, now in its 71st year, have always prided themselves on running screenings that are open to an enthusiastic public, unlike Venice and Cannes, its main rivals in the festival calendar.(Instagram)
The organisers of the Berlinale, or Berlin Film Festival, now in its 71st year, have always prided themselves on running screenings that are open to an enthusiastic public, unlike Venice and Cannes, its main rivals in the festival calendar.(Instagram)
art culture

Pandemic forces Berlin Film Festival to go online

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The Berlinale, one of the world's most open and public film festivals, begins on Monday in a decidedly low-key, private fashion, being streamed to a select audience of journalists and industry professionals rather than playing to packed cinemas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since every wasp, including the queen, in the Ropalidia marginata colony is born identical, Dr Raghavendra Gadagkar and his team of research students colour code each individual. (Souvik Mandal)
Since every wasp, including the queen, in the Ropalidia marginata colony is born identical, Dr Raghavendra Gadagkar and his team of research students colour code each individual. (Souvik Mandal)
art culture

With insects, this man knows wasps going on

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Dr Raghavendra Gadagkar, one of the world’s leading animal behaviour scientists, has spent the last 40 years studying the Ropalidia marginata, a type of wasp commonly found around human habitation. He believes the colonies could offer clues on how humans can manage conflict and competition better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Auto-complete: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’souza
Auto-complete: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’souza
art culture

Auto-complete: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Not far from where I live is a stretch of road on which there are always five or six cars
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
art culture

New study explains why the rich seem happier

By Harikrishnan Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:18 PM IST
In the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Matthew Killingsworth reports that, after tracking the lives of over 33,000 volunteers in the US for seven years, he is yet to see the happiness plateau
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Lijjat, members roll dough on special platforms for uniformly sized papads. The co-operative sells more than 4 billion of them a year.
At Lijjat, members roll dough on special platforms for uniformly sized papads. The co-operative sells more than 4 billion of them a year.
art culture

Rolling out a revolution: 62 years of Lijjat Papad

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The Lijjat papad success story will soon be made into a movie. See how the co-operative still puts women first and rakes in the profits more than half a century later
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lungi-kurtas are the ’70s trend that time forgot. Zeenat Aman danced in hers in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.
Lungi-kurtas are the ’70s trend that time forgot. Zeenat Aman danced in hers in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.
art culture

Shining through the Seventies. Then mysteriously: It’s a wrap!

By Poonam Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:15 AM IST
An ode to the lungi-kurta, always in silk, always as resplendent loungewear, which vanished without a trace
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lonar Lake in Maharashtra that turned pink recently. “For months, people who wanted to visit kept asking ‘Is this true?’ ‘Did someone colour the water?’ ‘Is the colour still the same?’,” says Sailesh Sadar, a local tourist guide. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Lonar Lake in Maharashtra that turned pink recently. “For months, people who wanted to visit kept asking ‘Is this true?’ ‘Did someone colour the water?’ ‘Is the colour still the same?’,” says Sailesh Sadar, a local tourist guide. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
art culture

Code Pink: Why do lakes change colour?

By Dipanjan Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:22 PM IST
In July, the Lonar Lake in Maharashtra turned bright pink. Turns out, water bodies tend to change colour when an already saline lake sees an increase in salinity even when nothing but some algae and bacteria grows
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmer Siddiqui and Siddhartha Dutta travelled across 30 states over 77 days, starting from first week of October 2020 to bring attention to the humanitarian crises resulting from Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.
Ahmer Siddiqui and Siddhartha Dutta travelled across 30 states over 77 days, starting from first week of October 2020 to bring attention to the humanitarian crises resulting from Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.
art culture

India from the front seat: A project to record lockdown tales

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Two men, a car and an epic journey across a nation in lockdown. Siddhartha Dutta and Ahmer Siddiqui’s Road Ashram project offers a firsthand look at how we suffered and survived through the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep your clues simple and relatable. Like this South American river, that lends its name to a global online brand. (Shutterstock)
Keep your clues simple and relatable. Like this South American river, that lends its name to a global online brand. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Planning a quiz? Here’s how to pop the questions

By Rachel Lopez
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:13 AM IST
What makes for a perfect quiz? Clues that go past Googled facts, and an audience that enjoys discovering what they didn’t know they knew. Here’s how good quizmasters do it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisbeth Salander, aka the titular Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, is a believable hacker, out on a mission to unearth a long-buried crime (Sony Pictures)
Lisbeth Salander, aka the titular Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, is a believable hacker, out on a mission to unearth a long-buried crime (Sony Pictures)
art culture

All right, I’m in! Our favourite on-screen hackers, programmers and techies

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Need a plot device? Bring in the IT experts. See how our understanding of tech evolved with pop-culture
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac