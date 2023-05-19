Listicle: 10 food accounts to take you from hangry to happy

Linda Nicholson (@saltyseattle): Nicholson shapes, cuts, bends, folds and colours her pasta to make everything from pandas to pencils, and mushrooms to slices of lemon. The pastabilities seem endless. She offers notes on using plant-based dyes and natural ingredients in pasta. Based out of (where else) Seattle, USA, her feed is colourful, bright and will trigger cravings for the cutest carbs. Linda Nicholson (@saltyseattle):Nicholson shapes, cuts, folds and colours her pasta to make everything from pandas to pencils, and mushrooms to lemon slices.

Gurugram-based Rajpal’s posts and Reels are almost meditative. She’s also a talented food stylist and videographer, so whether it’s blue matcha chocolate cake, baked lime curd pudding or a dark chocolate garam masala pudding, chances are you’ve never seen dessert this good looking. The best part is they aren’t difficult to recreate.

Lopez-Alt is Chief Culinary Consultant of the blog Serious Eats, a columnist at The New York Times Cooking, and has three bestselling books under his belt. He posts pictures of food he eats and makes, recipes and some serious recommendations to add to a USA bucket list.

Bhatia doesn’t have to take off his shirt, grab limes or suggestively lick his fingers clean, his easy dessert recipes and envy-inspiring travel pictures are delicious enough. From small-serve items to honey butter toast, there’s enough for inexperienced cooks and professional bakers, alike. There are also guest appearances from his doggo, Yoda.

One for sourdough superfans. De Smedt manages Belgium’s Puratos world heritage sourdough library, helping to preserve baking knowledge and sourdough biodiversity. He’s doing this to better understand how this ancient ingredient works so it can be reincorporated into the baking industry. This is a great way to learn more about sourdough.

Learn how to ferment food, drinks, even face masks from Bengaluru-based Payal Shah. There are tips for koji, kombucha, idli and raw mango. Shah talks viewers through every step behind every experiment helping them try it out at home. In Bengaluru, Kobo Fermentary also conducts fermentation workshops.

A mukbang is essentially a video in which someone eats for the camera. Few do it better than Guwahati-based Patgiri on Instagram and YouTube. She scarfs down poita bhat, jhol momos, and a lot of vegan food. Her most popular video is the Spicy Panipuri Challenge which has 2.4 million views.

If your favourite type of men is ramen, this account will send you tasteful noods. New Delhi-based Dogra makes and sells ramen that gets rave reviews from customers. He posts simple, delicious-looking pictures of his finished orders. Get high on spicy miso, pork chashu, and chicken paitan.

If Mary Shelley liked to cook and had an Instagram account, this is probably what it would look like. From pictures of waves, whales, huskies or the Northern Lights, to moody shots of pasta, focaccia, even leftover eggs, this one is for fans of the Gothic, and of breakfasts.

The ‘lost’ in his handle stands for ‘life of simple treats’. And his profile, pictures and captions are just that: simple treats for viewers looking for easy recipes like shakshuka or Japanese-inspired salad dressings. Agarwal makes sure to throw in a little history of the dish, so fans might learn something new.

From HT Brunch, May 20, 2023

