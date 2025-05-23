{A little extra}

Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2025 01:55 PM IST

Brunch Editor Rachel Lopez recalls her first job at JLT, where she discovered metal writer Demonstealer was actually Sahil Makhija, now a food critic.

Brunch Editor Rachel Lopez’s first job was as editor of a youth magazine called JLT (short for Just Like That. The Aughts were wild!). Among the contributors was this one dude who’d write heartfelt articles about metal music, and sign them only Demonstealer. How to pay him for published work without a name? Thankfully, he’d included his landline number in his mails. So, someone from JLT called him, and everyone listened in.

Brunch
