Alaya F goes fishing. See how she swipes on these common dating-app bios
Apr 18, 2024 10:49 PM IST
How much can you decode from a man’s dating profile? We got actor Alaya F to suss out a few bios and tell us what how to spot a creep from a keeper, via just a few lines
Surely, the dating-app bio is the literary art form of our time. A whole personality squeezed into a few upbeat lines. Hobbies are played up (I travel! I eat! I spend Sunday recovering from Saturday night!). Anxieties are played down (I’m tall... enough! I’m not too needy! I can take a joke!). Some throw in a bonus: A pop-culture reference, a pun, a possibly stolen playlist. Some, seal their own fates, opening with a joke that’s so off-colour, there’s no need to read on.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article