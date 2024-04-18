 Alaya F goes fishing. See how she swipes on these common dating-app bios - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alaya F goes fishing. See how she swipes on these common dating-app bios

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Apr 18, 2024 10:49 PM IST

How much can you decode from a man’s dating profile? We got actor Alaya F to suss out a few bios and tell us what how to spot a creep from a keeper, via just a few lines

Surely, the dating-app bio is the literary art form of our time. A whole personality squeezed into a few upbeat lines. Hobbies are played up (I travel! I eat! I spend Sunday recovering from Saturday night!). Anxieties are played down (I’m tall... enough! I’m not too needy! I can take a joke!). Some throw in a bonus: A pop-culture reference, a pun, a possibly stolen playlist. Some, seal their own fates, opening with a joke that’s so off-colour, there’s no need to read on.

Actor Alaya F, 26 and single, on what it takes to make someone dateable in 2024. (Photographed by Alaya F; Styled by Sheefaj Gilani, assisted by Jhanvi Khatwani. Make-up by Mitali Vakil; hair by Souravv Roy. Outfit by Massimo Dutti, Amritraj Bora; jewellery by Viangevintage.)
Actor Alaya F, 26 and single, on what it takes to make someone dateable in 2024. (Photographed by Alaya F; Styled by Sheefaj Gilani, assisted by Jhanvi Khatwani. Make-up by Mitali Vakil; hair by Souravv Roy. Outfit by Massimo Dutti, Amritraj Bora; jewellery by Viangevintage.)
In an episode of The Bold Type, Jane, Kat and Sutton use an app and pick each other’s dates.
In an episode of The Bold Type, Jane, Kat and Sutton use an app and pick each other’s dates.
The worst conversation starter is, “So, do you like cheese?”, made iconic in She’s The Man (2006).
The worst conversation starter is, “So, do you like cheese?”, made iconic in She’s The Man (2006).
Alaya says she’d prefer dating a quiet man, because she is extroverted.
Alaya says she’d prefer dating a quiet man, because she is extroverted.
Anyone who opens with “Hello, my future wife” deserves a coffee thrown in his face, like in Mismatched.
Anyone who opens with “Hello, my future wife” deserves a coffee thrown in his face, like in Mismatched.
Ice breakers to avoid on dating apps.
Ice breakers to avoid on dating apps.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On