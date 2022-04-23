Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: How to accessorise right and pull off sneakers with formals
Ami Patel: How to accessorise right and pull off sneakers with formals

Tips for you if you aren’t one for jewellery but think it’s time you indulged; and where all you can wear smart casuals to
Published on Apr 23, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByAmi Patel

Trinket talk

I’ve always hated wearing jewellery, but that makes my look feel bare and incomplete. What can I substitute for jewellery with?

—Tusharika, Mumbai

Hair accessories like hair bands and pins, hats and scarves are good substitutes to amp up a look without jewellery. You could also opt for clothing with detailing on the neckline and sleeve hems to eliminate the use of jewellery.

Formal casual

What kind and colours of sneakers are now acceptable in a formal setting? What should they be paired with?  

—Lakshmi P, Via Instagram

A good pair of white sneakers is acceptable in formal and informal settings. Navy blues and neutral browns are also good colours for a formal sneaker outfit. You could opt for a pant suit and pair it with sneakers.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, April 23, 2022

