Ami Patel: How to ace a Zoom job interview; and what to do with heels you’ve ditched

Dress to Impress

The right outfit to wear for a job interview on Zoom?

—Jamie K, Mumbai

Dressing smartly will always elevate your overall impression on the interviewer and boost your confidence in yourself. Even though only the top half of your body will be visible to the interviewer, wear bottoms with a good fit too, to get you in the mood. Exaggerated sleeves, power shoulders, blazers, ruffled tops, two-piece collared shirts and boat neck blouses are your go-to options. Don’t go overboard with makeup or accessories. Keep it simple, classy, yet effective. Wear comfortable clothes, nothing too tight or too loose.

Recycle your heels

After the lockdowns, I’ve realised I never want to wear heels again. However, I have at least 15 pairs of them. How can I repurpose them?

—Kashish D, Via Instagram

It’s always a great idea to either pass them on to someone who’s willing to have them, or sell them via thrift shops. But if you want to repurpose them, attach the heels to a plank of wood so the heel sticks out and up, and hang the plank on your wall. Use the heels to hang coats, towels, your bathrobe, or scarves! Or plant succulents in the heels and create striking showpieces for your living room!

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch