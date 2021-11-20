Ami Patel: Shapewear selection and go bling this party season

Shape smart

How difficult is it to switch to shapewear to hide my tummy and love handles? What would you recommend for those trying it for the first time?

—Saarika, Mumbai

Moving to shapewear is easy if done right. You must invest in good-quality shapewear to get that seamless look. Before wearing it for the first time, make sure you get the size right. A size smaller will cause rolls and bumps that weren’t there in the first place, and a size larger will give your outfit a bulky look. Good shapewear covers up the variation, is comfortable, and gives you an amazing confidence boost.

Party from home season

What’s the best look for parties at home this season, where you will have to leave your shoes at the door?

—Anila, Via email

Make sure to add bling to your outfits this season. You could wear a flared jumpsuit along with some statement accessories. You can also opt for plain bell bottom pants with a statement top and minimal accessories. These silhouettes eliminate the need for shoes to complete your outfit for a house party. Avoid skirts as they usually go well with heels.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2021

