“At 22, I knew nothing beats hard work & discipline,” says Suneet Varma
What was your career like?
I was at the beginning of my career. I had just returned from Europe with a masters in design and costume history.
What was your bank balance like?
A big, fat zero.
Any romance in the air?
I was confused and in the closet ! It was a difficult time as I had dated girls but deep down I knew I was gay.
What was your focus in life?
Work, work, work. My focus has not changed since.
And your frame of mind?
I was despondent, broke but always joyful and quick to laugh.
Was your family supportive?
My family has always been my greatest source of strength. They have always celebrated me and my choices, whether professional or personal.
What was your fashion sense like?
I was quite forward thinking and yet influenced by European art history. I had the gold breast plate with nipples as a sari blouse inspired by Botticelli’s painting, The Birth of Venus, for my first collection.
What was your fitness quotient like?
I had been working out since my school days. And haven’t stopped yet.
Your most prized possession at the time:
It was my beautiful Nani. She would tell me stories of her youth and beauty, which inspired me to dream.
What was your biggest dream then?
To do great work. I continue to chase excellence. I was my biggest critic and competition. I need to forever improve and learn.
If you had a chance to change one thing about yourself at that time, what would it be and why?
Probably nothing. I’ve loved my journey so far and learnt from all the triumphs and turbulence as well.
The biggest life lesson that you may have learnt at that time?
Nothing beats hard work and discipline!
From HT Brunch, August 1, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch