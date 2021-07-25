“At 22, I wanted to be a doctor, even though I couldn’t handle the sight of blood,” says Asha Parekh

What was your career like?

I was on the top as I had already acted in several hit films.

What was your bank balance?

I wouldn’t know as my mother handled my account with the Bank of India.

Asha was known for playing perky characters (Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, Om Books International)

Did you like shooting with animals?

I had 11 dogs at one time, with a kennel built. While shooting Ziddi, the elephant broke free and ran away from Chandivali studio to Sion as his mahout ate two of the bananas I had taken for the tusker!

At actor Sadhana’s engagement with director RK Nayyar (Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, Om Books International)

Were you a tomboy?

I grew up playing with boys because there were no girls for me to play with in my Santacruz street!

With her regular co-star and Shammi Kapoor’s wife, Geeta Bali (Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, Om Books International)

What was your romantic status?

I was too busy for crushes or love.

A candid picture from the set of a film she was working on in her 20s (Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, Om Books International)

What was your frame of mind like then?

I was on top of the world. I had started performing dance ballets on stage — 500 to 700 shows. Tickets were sold in black! Some exponents of classical music criticise, saying, “Woh actress hai na, issliye houseful jaa raha hai.” But it didn’t matter.

With Satyajit Ray, who offered Asha a film which didn’t materialise (Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, Om Books International)

Who styled you in the 1960s?

Bhanu Athaiya and Leena Daru did my outfits; and there was Madam Pompadour for my western dresses.

Shooting her debut with Rajendra Kumar in Goonj Uthi Shehnai, though she was replaced (Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, Om Books International)

How did you stay fit?

I worked two shifts a day, rushing from shoots to dance shows. Dancing is the best way to stay fit. I learnt Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi and Odissi.

A still from her stalled film with Bengali superstar, Uttam Kumar (Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, Om Books International)

What was your most prized possession?

My Juhu bungalow. But when my father passed away, I sold it off and began life anew in an apartment.

Asha was to star in Zabardast with Dilip Kumar but fate decided otherwise (Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, Om Books International)

If you could change one thing, it would be?

I missed out on college life as I became a leading lady at 17. I wanted to be a doctor though I can’t handle the sight of blood.

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021

