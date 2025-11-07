Chill pill: What to ask your doctor before taking supplements

Marine algae. Chlorophyll. Lion’s mane. No, this isn’t a biology lesson. It’s the internet’s wellness pantry, brimming with promises: Better sleep, sharper focus, glowing skin, calmer moods. Every new post reveals a new must-have: Indians can’t live without Omega-3s. Lifting weights? You need creatine. Bella Hadid kicks off her day with 14 multivitamins and a glass of snot-like sea moss gel. Hailey Bieber swears by debloating gummies. Jennifer Aniston is trying NAD+ therapy to reverse ageing — that’s short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. No, we have no clue what that means. Bella Hadid’s morning routine includes 14 vitamins and sea moss gel. Bit much, no? (TIKTOK/@BABYBELLA777)

Everyone’s health-maxxing their gut, brain, sleep, or overall vibes. But do you really need fish-oil tablets, spirulina, ashwagandha, colostrum powder, or castor oil to be your best self? Here’s what to ask your doctor before you hit add-to-cart.

Taking unnecessary supplements can throw off your body’s balance, say doctors. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Do I, a non-influencer, need this?

Who cares what that Reel influencer “swears by”? They’re not going to take the fall if you react badly to the same magnesium that helps them sleep.

Taking unnecessary supplements can throw off your body’s natural balance, says Dr Sanchayan Roy, senior consultant of Internal Medicine at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi. Even popular ones such as ashwagandha, ginseng or Omega-3 can mess with the thyroid, blood pressure or diabetes medication, says Dr Arvind Agarwal, director of internal medicine and infectious disease at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi.

And not every plant-derived booster is harmless. Shilajit or guggul may raise blood pressure or disrupt hormone levels. Before popping a pill, confirm if you actually have a deficiency. That means a blood test and discussing your medical history with your doc.

Most of us who eat balanced meals don’t need extra vitamins or supplements. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Do I get enough sleep (…and food, and sunlight) already?

Kylie Jenner is devoted to liquid chlorophyll for its alleged wellness benefits. But your doctor would probably say that the real solution isn’t marine algae or mineral cocktails — it’s touching grass. “Check if the same benefit can come from a natural source, such as sunlight for vitamin D,” says Dr Agarwal. Eat nuts and seeds for magnesium; fruits and vegetables for antioxidants. They’re safer than a pill or a powder.

If you’re feeling dull, foggy or stressed out, check your vitals: Are you eating well, moving enough and sleeping properly? Often, the cure might be sitting in your kitchen. “Spinach and lentils give you iron, flaxseeds are packed with Omega-3, and curd supports gut health, all without side effects,” says Dr Ashutosh Tiwari, senior consultant for Critical Care at Regency Hospital, Gorakhpur.

Always pick FSSAI-approved, third-party-tested products that list their active ingredients clearly. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Am I overdosing on health?

Most of us who eat balanced meals don’t need extra vitamins or powders, says Dr Agarwal. Surplus nutrients are either flushed out by the body or stored, straining the liver or kidneys in the long term.

And even if the packaging looks shiny and sleek, with buzzwords such as imported, detox, superfood, or clean energy, check what’s in it, and if the dosage is designed for Indian bodies and lifestyles. “Always pick FSSAI-approved, third-party-tested products that list their active ingredients clearly,” says Dr Roy. “Avoid vague ‘proprietary blends’ or products that make exaggerated claims.”

How long should I take it for?

Supplements can help. But only when there’s a reason to take them, says Dr Roy. Even the safest ones can backfire if you use them longer than you need to. “Long-term, unmonitored use can create dependency or throw your system off balance,” warns Dr Tiwari. So yes, your collagen habit needs an expiry date. You’re not meant to take it forever.

From HT Brunch, November 08, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch