Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Purse-pective: What your wallet says about you

Purse-pective: What your wallet says about you

ByRachel Lopez
Aug 04, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Do you struggle to find things in your wallet? Or are you super organised ? Here’s what that says about your personality

This is not one of those “What’s in my bag?” prompts. You know those videos: Some impeccably styled influencer shows off her LV Neverfull, pulls out the $55 Chanel hand cream she says can’t survive without, then claims to write in her Smythson journal every day. Except that she isn’t carrying a pen in that bag.

In a cashless world, owning a money clip means you have smartly diversified storage. If the clip’s just for carefully-arranged bills, there’s probably a separate one for business and for credit cards. (Shutterstock)
In a cashless world, owning a money clip means you have smartly diversified storage. If the clip’s just for carefully-arranged bills, there’s probably a separate one for business and for credit cards. (Shutterstock)
The continental clutch (above) is an elongated style introduced so women could carry chequebooks without folding them. (Shutterstock)
The continental clutch (above) is an elongated style introduced so women could carry chequebooks without folding them. (Shutterstock)

The velcro pouch. The owner is nine years old.

Any wallet that bulges with currency notes and credit cards suggests that the user might be a show-off. (Shutterstock)
Any wallet that bulges with currency notes and credit cards suggests that the user might be a show-off. (Shutterstock)

The designer trifold. Big logo, trendy style, credit cards in every slot, frequent-flier info in the ID window, euros and dollars mixed up with local currency. The wealth on display is so obvious, it’s suspicious. Respect the hustle, but be warned: Anyone trying that hard to impress is probably exaggerating other aspects of their lives too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out