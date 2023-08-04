Purse-pective: What your wallet says about you

This is not one of those “What’s in my bag?” prompts. You know those videos: Some impeccably styled influencer shows off her LV Neverfull, pulls out the $55 Chanel hand cream she says can’t survive without, then claims to write in her Smythson journal every day. Except that she isn’t carrying a pen in that bag. In a cashless world, owning a money clip means you have smartly diversified storage. If the clip’s just for carefully-arranged bills, there’s probably a separate one for business and for credit cards. (Shutterstock)

The continental clutch (above) is an elongated style introduced so women could carry chequebooks without folding them. (Shutterstock)

The velcro pouch. The owner is nine years old. Any wallet that bulges with currency notes and credit cards suggests that the user might be a show-off. (Shutterstock)

The designer trifold. Big logo, trendy style, credit cards in every slot, frequent-flier info in the ID window, euros and dollars mixed up with local currency. The wealth on display is so obvious, it’s suspicious. Respect the hustle, but be warned: Anyone trying that hard to impress is probably exaggerating other aspects of their lives too.

