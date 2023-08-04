Purse-pective: What your wallet says about you
Aug 04, 2023 11:01 PM IST
Do you struggle to find things in your wallet? Or are you super organised ? Here’s what that says about your personality
This is not one of those “What’s in my bag?” prompts. You know those videos: Some impeccably styled influencer shows off her LV Neverfull, pulls out the $55 Chanel hand cream she says can’t survive without, then claims to write in her Smythson journal every day. Except that she isn’t carrying a pen in that bag.
The velcro pouch. The owner is nine years old.
The designer trifold. Big logo, trendy style, credit cards in every slot, frequent-flier info in the ID window, euros and dollars mixed up with local currency. The wealth on display is so obvious, it’s suspicious. Respect the hustle, but be warned: Anyone trying that hard to impress is probably exaggerating other aspects of their lives too.
