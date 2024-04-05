Does the Colour Of The Year actually matter in multi-hued India?

Don’t be fooled by those pastel-wedding Reels. Under the veil, India remains polychromatic and proud. Peach Fuzz is the Pantone Color Insitute’s Color of the Year. Four months into 2024, does Fuzz even matter? See how India’s design industry is adopting and abandoning global colour obsessions.

Peach Fuzz dominates Chumbak’s dinnerware and accessories range right now. (Adobe Stock)