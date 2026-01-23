Drawing Room: Why Olympe Ramakrishna is a fan of Rithika Merchant’s art

What exactly is ‘women’s work’? Is femininity in art meant to play out only as ‘delicate’, ‘intricate’ and less visible labour? How does the Indian contemporary female identity find a place in art after a long history of being shut out? It was while seeking these answers as part of my practice that I discovered the work of Rithika Merchant. Merchant’s works such asThe Inner Sanctum (2022) build feminine narratives and inner worlds. Many artists translate myths and symbols into visual stories, but Merchant’s versions are specifically about the feminine, via vibrant, even otherworldly, imagery. The 39-year-old artist, an alumna of the Parsons School of Design in New York, paints serpents, eyes, orbs, fish and strange anthropomorphic hybrid creatures. They could belong to folklore and tales from any part of the world, and they could reference anything from tribal art, Mughal miniatures, colonial botanical drawings, popular art of the 17th century, embroidery, and the natural world.

Rithika Merchant’s The Flowers We Grew was part of Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. (Christian Dior)

I discovered her through the 2025 work The Flowers We Grew, a gigantic embroidered textile installation that feels like a space you enter rather than an image you look at. Merchant created it in collaboration with 306 artisans, primarily women, at the Chanakya School of Craft. It was commissioned to be the backdrop for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 runway show in Paris and was later presented at the city’s Musée Rodin. The work consists of nine watercolour paintings, which the artisans have worked over with embroidery, spending 144,000 hours on the work. So, it isn’t wholly Merchant’s labour. The act of collective embroidering turns the work into a shared, feminine gesture rather than a solitary one.

The embroidered artwork at the Dior show was created in collaboration with 306 artisans. (Christian Dior)

Colours of all manner abound – both of creatures in their natural state as well as fictional beings who bear patterns and designs unique to themselves. There’s a lot going on but the artwork invites you to slow down, inspect and question what you’re seeing. It’s striking. Fantastical creatures preside over a large and bountiful copse of trees and plants. Some are fierce, others benign. The sky changes colour as it moves from day to night as the sun, moon, shooting stars, constellations and planets come alive. The natural beauty is inspired by that of Kerala, where her maternal family is from.

Merchant says the stories of different women in her life have influenced her work. (PHOTO COURTESY TARQ MUMBAI)