Dress for excess: How to rock runway trends as a plus-size man

Beware of looksmaxxers. The trend, in which men have been amping up their attractiveness, is already starting to ring hollow. Who wants shallow perfectionism (surgically chiselled jaws, muscles that take months of gym time, and weird hunter eyes) when the most attractive quality in a man these days is merely that he isn’t a creep? Plus-sized men look great in three-button jackets and coats. But dress to present yourself, not to hide. (INSTAGRAM/@NICKURTEAGA) Men (and women) have mercifully given up skinny jeans. And for those with dad bods, regular bulk and real-world bodies, there’s more to this season’s looks than black kurtas and five sets of the same T-shirt (No, Armaan. Different colours don’t count!) Plus-size fashion in India, and globally, is bleak to begin with. In the Fall/Winter 2026 season, out of the 7,817 looks presented across 182 shows, only 0.3% were plus-size, including both men’s and women’s collections. Most brands stores stock their bigger sizes online, which makes determining your correct size even trickier. But stylist and luxury consultant Leepakshi Ellawadi; and Nikhil Kapoor, designer and founder of Posh Heat, assure us that there are workarounds. This is how they’re styling regular folks to look like the most dapper men in the room. Put some SZA on; we’re breaking down how you don’t need to have a gym bod for the body to be the outfit.

“Baggy pants work great for prominent bellies and wider hips,” says designer Nikhil Kapoor. (INSTAGRAM/@POSH_HEAT)

Line up for baggage check. On the ’gram, most men’s style transformation Reels begin with them wearing tight jeans and swapping them with the baggiest pants possible. But loose clothes are hardly a style upgrade. They can make men of any size look bulkier. “The pitfall with this trick is that regular and plus-sized folks end up dressing to hide, not to present themselves,” says Ellawadi. A quick fix? Pick an oversized fit that is sized exactly for your shoulders and hips. Your shirt should ideally end right at your hips to make the legs look longer (use this as your mantra for jackets as well). Don’t go for the biggest shirt available, but for one that fits well around your shoulders. Pair it with mid- or high-waisted pants. “Baggy pants work great for prominent bellies and wider hips,” adds Kapoor. If you’re plus size, avoid pants that sit below the navel – they will make the body look disproportionate. When shopping for denim, reach for ultra-wide pants, which has more thigh room than regular cuts. With a kurta, get one that ends slightly above your knees, and wear it with pyjama pants in natural fabrics, which sit on the body better than their synthetic counterparts. Barrel pants with a slightly longer kurta is a trending fit that is roomy too. Give up your sneakers, and invest in dress shoes to complete the look.

The poet-core look – romantic sweater vests, flowing shirts – looks great on plus-size bodies. (MATI INDIA)

Write a sonnet. You know who always comes across as sexy? A dark, brooding intellectual – better yet, a poet. So, go soft with the look, it suits larger sizes. Look at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut: Wide flowy pants, collars on soft, structured shirts, bowties and twisted neckties, scarves hanging from vests and plenty of knits. Think of Mr Darcy as a style icon: Vests, flowing shirts underneath, loose-fit pants, maybe a whimsical tie. Denim isn’t out of the question, but only for bottoms. For the Indian shayar, put on a relaxed full-sleeved kurta with block prints (or a plain tunic) under a vest, add relaxed jeans, and a messenger bag, and you’re ready for your photo outside Faqir Chand Bookstore. Pro tip: “Think about where your layering starts and stops,” says Kapoor. “Anchor points could be your neck, shoulders, your wrists, your natural waistline, or your ankles.” Three-button jackets and coats are safe bets. But pay attention to the fabric: Poet-core usually involves knitwear, but that can bulk up the look. So, Kapoor recommends linen. The fabric comes in stiff and flowing variants and is practical for the climate as well. “Multiple types of opaque linen fabrics rest on each other much easier, making the outfit appear more flowy.”

Who says plus-size men should only wear black? They can rock pink too. (INSTAGRAM/@THEPREPGUY)