Optimist? Pessimist? Realist? How about being all three?

Karishma Kuenzang
Jul 21, 2023

It’s impossible to be strictly an optimist, a pessimist or a realist. So, why are we still living life confined by these categories?

“Are you an optimist, pessimist or a realist?” Seriously? It’s 2023. It’s possible to identify as non-binary, be proudly multilingual, be in the middle of two careers and four income streams. Why must we put ourselves into only one of three non-spill Tupperware boxes?

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met (2017) has the full set: Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) is a pessimist, Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is an eternal optimist, Anshuman (Tarun Arora), comes across as the most level-headed.
Too much optimism can be toxic too. Ellie Kemper plays the irrepressibly positive Kimmy Schmidt in the 2015 show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, despite escaping a traumatic past in which she was held in a bunker for years.
Being flexible works with managing the present too. Those who’ve been burned once too often tend to be wary, giving up hope. Joel (Jim Carrey) even tried to physically wipe his ex (Kate Winslet) from his memories in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004). “Don’t go on a first date expecting to get into a relationship,” advises Bhasin. “Instead, socialise in places where you’re more likely to meet new people.” Delhi-based Dr Neerja Aggarwal, a psychologist who is also the CEO of Emoneeds, a digital platform for mental health services, believes that pessimism, at least a bit of it, helps with financial planning. It’s what prompts budgeting, saving for emergencies and restricts impulse buying.

