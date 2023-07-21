Optimist? Pessimist? Realist? How about being all three?
It’s impossible to be strictly an optimist, a pessimist or a realist. So, why are we still living life confined by these categories?
“Are you an optimist, pessimist or a realist?” Seriously? It’s 2023. It’s possible to identify as non-binary, be proudly multilingual, be in the middle of two careers and four income streams. Why must we put ourselves into only one of three non-spill Tupperware boxes?
Being flexible works with managing the present too. Those who’ve been burned once too often tend to be wary, giving up hope. Joel (Jim Carrey) even tried to physically wipe his ex (Kate Winslet) from his memories in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004). “Don’t go on a first date expecting to get into a relationship,” advises Bhasin. “Instead, socialise in places where you’re more likely to meet new people.” Delhi-based Dr Neerja Aggarwal, a psychologist who is also the CEO of Emoneeds, a digital platform for mental health services, believes that pessimism, at least a bit of it, helps with financial planning. It’s what prompts budgeting, saving for emergencies and restricts impulse buying.