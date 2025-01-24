Error code: Why petty movie mistakes trigger us all

It’s April 2019. The world is watching S4E8 of Game of Thrones. Winterfell is celebrating. And then it happens. Was that a Starbucks cup near Daenerys Targaryen? It’s there for one second and the next, it isn’t. Oops! The goof-up makes headlines, becomes the subject of countless memes and jokes. HBO quickly cleans up the episode.

In Monsters Inc Mike tells Sully he’s been jealous of him since “4th grade”. But the prequel shows they met in college.