Error code: Why petty movie mistakes trigger us all
ByUrvee Modwel
Jan 24, 2025 09:04 AM IST
It’s getting easier to spot continuity errors in films and on TV. But should the audience really even care?
It’s April 2019. The world is watching S4E8 of Game of Thrones. Winterfell is celebrating. And then it happens. Was that a Starbucks cup near Daenerys Targaryen? It’s there for one second and the next, it isn’t. Oops! The goof-up makes headlines, becomes the subject of countless memes and jokes. HBO quickly cleans up the episode.