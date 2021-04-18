“First thing I do when I wake up is kiss my dogs!” says Minissha Lamba

With an unusual name (Minissha means ‘daughter of mankind’) and an angelic face, Minissha Lamba debuted with the film Yahaan in 2005. An actor by accident, she comes across as a smart and fun-loving girl who actually wanted to be a war correspondent. A voracious reader, Minissha keeps herself updated with all that makes news and wouldn’t mind speaking about serious issues on social media. An adventure seeker who loves chilling on beaches and snorkelling, the actor also claims to be a romantic at heart but with some level of reality thrown in. This beauty with brains needs a good conversation besides emotional loyalty from her man, and would happily swipe right for Idris Elba on Tinder. A self-acclaimed chaat lover, Minissha misses her college days at Miranda House in Delhi, more so the amazing street food.

What’s the last thing you googled?

Lyrics of We Can’t Stop by Miley Cyrus.

And the last show you binge-watched?

Better Call Saul.

Your strategy for days when you don’t feel yourself?

To wear my maxi dresses.

And an exercise routine that scares you?

Burpees and pistol squats.

Name a book that has inspired you.

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari.

The title of your autobiography would be?

Chill... Ho Jayega.

One rumour you would want to start about yourself.

That I was working on this novel that was poised to be a big hit.

A dessert that describes you?

Molten lava cake.

Your mantra for success?

When I succeed to the level I should... that’s when I’ll let you know.

Bedside stories

A book you love to curl up with?

Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Children of Ruin.

First thing you do after waking up?

Kiss my dogs.

What’s on your bedside table?

My Kindle and chargers.

What do your wear to bed?

Depends on who is in the house! Lol.

This or that

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram.

Beaches or mountains?

Beaches.

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering.

Money or fame?

Money.

From HT Brunch, April 18, 2021

