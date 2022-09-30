Fit and Fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Hips don’t lie

Somebody asked me recently the importance of stable hips. His point was we are always looking to increase flexibility, range of motion, mobility etc. so why the emphasis on stable hips or phrases like “hip control”. It is a great point and leads to many interesting ideas. But first as always, a little bit of anatomy.

A for Acetabulum, B for ball and socket

The hip joint, like the shoulder joint is a ball and socket joint and is capable of extremely large degree of movement. Unlike the shoulder joint, it is a weight bearing joint and lies at the center of the body. The hip forms an integral part of the Core – the scientific definition of the Core is Lumbo-Pelvic-Hip Complex. The hips have two functions - control or stabilization and movement. The front of the hip has the hip flexors, which bring the thigh bone close to the upper body and the posterior hip has the Glutes which move the thigh away from the body. The front and back of the hip should be equally strong but lots of times this is not the case. Mostly the hip flexors are stronger than the Glutes and the impact could be on the knee and a faulty gait. The weak(er) Glutes would result in unstable hips. The hip flexors are stronger or tighter because all the sitting people do these days. Also, most gym goers hit the front the body much more regularly and with more intensity than they do the back. So, it is natural for imbalances to occur.

A Simple Test for Hip Stability

A very simple test to check for hip stability is the single leg squat. The good thing about it is that no equipment is required, aside for a mirror. Here’s how to do the single leg squat test:

Stand in front of a mirror. Keep one leg off the floor. You can keep the non-working leg either in front of you or behind you.

Now sit down as low as you can go.

That’s the single leg squat.

Aim for three sets of bodyweight hip thrusts, for 15 repetitions each (Shutterstock)

Things to watch out for:

Is the knee wobbly or moving inwards as you squat? If yes, then the glute muscles are weak and cannot keep the knee moving in a straight line.

As you squat up and down, are the hips level? For some people, the hip on the non- working leg might collapse downwards. This again shows that the glute muscles are weak.

The foot of the working leg might collapse inwards. This might also be the result of weak glute muscles or weak ankles.

From the above test, we can see that unstable hips can lead to knee issues, faulty gait especially while running or exercising in the gym. A person whose single leg squat test shows that their glutes are weak and their hips are unstable, should not be focusing on hip mobility. Rather, they should be working increasing hip strength and stability.

Add weight using dumbbell or kettlebell to your body weight single leg deadlift (Shutterstock)

Increasing Glute Strength and Hip Control

You can use the following program to increase glute strength:

Bodyweight Hip thrusts – 3 sets for 15 repetitions each. Once 3 x 15 becomes easy, add weight – weight plate, dumbbell, kettlebell etc.

Body weight Single leg Deadlift - 3 sets for 15 repetitions each. Once 3 x 15 becomes easy, add weight – dumbbell, kettlebell etc.

Squats – 3 sets for 15 repetitions each. Once 3 x 15 becomes easy, add weight – dumbbell, kettlebell etc.

Do this program 3 times a week for a month. Do the Single Leg Squat test again at the end of the month. You should be able to pass the test easily. Now go and do it….

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years.

From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022

