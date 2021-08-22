Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: The only exercise you need to know

“One of my best childhood friends grew up on a farm. He bailed hay, fed the pigs, shaved the sheep, dug holes, you name it. He was also a physical specimen who won a state championship in wrestling and would run through a wall in practices if you had asked him to do so.” Legendary Strength and Conditioning Coach, Eric Cressey.

Everybody knows that people who grow up on a farm tend to be strong and fit. The recently concluded Olympics have clearly shown that sports which require strength and power like wrestlers, boxers and now the Javelin Champion, all have a rural, farming background. But if you want a similar kind of strength and conditioning as a farmer, then an aptly named exercise, Farmer’s Carry/Walk is available for the gym goer.

Enter the Farmer’s Carry

I believe this is an incredible but an under-utilised exercise. In fact it does not really need a gym just some form of heavy weight. The exercise is simplicity itself but the devil is in the details. Grab two heavy dumbbells, kettlebells, sandbags etc and walk for 70-100 feet. Doing it safely requires focus. Here’s how to do it:

•Half squat or half deadlift the weights into a flat back position, head straight, core braced. Walk with small steps while keeping a tight grip on the weights.

•Do not lean forward!

•The dumbbells or kettlebells have to be heavy enough. A good starting point is half the body weight in each hand.

•The goal is being able to carry your bodyweight in each hand for 70-100 feet. Not something that will be easy to do.

•The farmer’s carry if properly done, strengthens the entire body as well as the cardio vascular system.

•Muscles that worked are – grip, forearm, shoulders, traps, upper back, core, quads and calves. In fact there is not a single muscle which will not be worked by the Farmer’s Carry.

•Farmer’s Carry becomes even more effective if uneven loading in form of sacks, buckets filled with water etc are used. So this exercise is ideal for people who are stuck at home, without access to a gym, in times of the pandemic.

Farmer’s Carry is more functional than a deadlift (Shutterstock)

Farmer’s Carry variations

This exercise is pretty versatile despite of the fact it is so simple to do. In fact I consider it more functional than a deadlift. It also creates way more systemic stress than a deadlift because of the walking. The cardio vascular impact can be increased by upping the distance walked rather than just going up in weight! Here are some of the The variations:

1.Single dumbbell carry: This is also known as the suitcase carry. This version is an amazing core exercise. Make sure that you remain straight while walking and not lean to one side.

2. Waiter Walk: A single dumbbell or kettlebell is carried overhead. Dangerous to do in a crowded gym but really works the core, shoulders and traps.

3. Bottoms up carry: This version can be only done with a kettlebell. Carry the Kettlebell overhead, holding it upside down. Core and the wrist are really worked hard with the Bottoms up carry.

4. Asymmetrical Carry : Two dumbbells or kettlebells are carried, one is held by the hip and the other, overhead. The lighter one is carried overhead and the heavier one is by the side. Talk about making things twice as tough!

5.Rack Carry: Rack two dumbbells or kettlebells on the shoulders and walk. This version will tax the upper back and core really hard.

6.Bear Hug Carry: Bear hug a heavy sack or sand bag and walk.

As can be seen from the above variations, the Farmer’s Carry is only limited by a person’s imagination and access to certain implements. All the versions are excellent and can be used to increase and strength and conditioning for a very long time.

Programming the Farmer’s Carry

The Farmer’s Carry is an excellent finisher, i.e. an exercise done at the end of the workout. It can be substituted for high intensity intervals that gym goers do on treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines. My only recommendation is to put it towards the end of the workout as it tends to affect the grip/forearms and this would make holding a barbell, dumbbell difficult.

Now go and do it.

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, August 22, 2021

