Game show: Which star follows social media trends best?

Sameeksha Sud, 28

Content creator

Reels: The ‘Say No’ acting trend

A video where you act and lip-sync to song No Scrubs

Sameeksha uploads her Reels at 6pm, which works for her

Tell us about the trend you followed:

The acting trend where you say ‘no’ with five different facial expressions—expressionless, happy, guilty, angry and flirty.

What made you choose this trend?

I was scrolling through the Reels section and this one popped up every 10 videos. That’s when I knew I had to post one right away in order to be one of the first to try it out.

What did you do differently?

I had two other people in the video, and asked my audience who did it best.

The most crucial point while uploading it?

I posted it at 6pm as that’s when my audience is the most active. It’s important to study your statistics on platforms like Instagram and know your audience.

Mithila Palkar, 28

Actor

Reels: Breakfast challenge

Dancing to a groovy original track started by a TikToker

Mithila now pays more attention to details while posting

Tell us about the trend you followed:

The trend where you dance along to an original audio uploaded by @iamromnyaakia

What made you choose this trend?

I was on Instagram when I came across this tune which immediately caught my attention. When it popped up one my feed again, it got stuck in my head. I had to give it a go!

What did you do differently?

I followed the routine, but the expressions were all mine. I didn’t overthink it.

The most crucial point while uploading it?

To ensure the lyrics were okay because when I did the Touch It dance Reels trend, people commented that the lyrics were derogatory. So, I paid attention to the smallest of details this time.

Aradhana Sharma, 24

Actor and content creator

Reels: Doja Cat’s Woman dance

A dance routine to Doja Cat’s song, Woman

Aradhana improvises in her videos to ensure it looks natural

Tell us about the trend you followed:

First done by TikToker Haley Sharpe, the trend has been done by almost all influencers worldwide.

What made you choose this trend?

It was being followed by the top influencers and I like dancing.

What did you do differently?

Trends come and go within minutes so you have to be really attentive. I kept the steps exactly but improvised to ensure it didn’t look forced. And I played with the camera angles.

The most crucial point while uploading it?

That your followers know you’re following trends even if you’re late to take part, because your audience changes according to your content. You have to stay relevant. Also, it’s a source of income. Options like Reels are our future.

A screenshot of the “model face” trend posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan

And the winner is…Sameeksha Sud

“Be timely, unique and pay attention to the algorithm”

“When judging these three creators based on these “trend videos”, Sameeksha brought in bonus elements by including others in the video. Plus, she was timely, she studies her algorithms and her expressions were bang on. Mithila is not acting, but enjoying the moment. Being rough around the edges works for her as does dance content. Aradhana’s camera work is remarkable. She has a pronounced style sense. Also, she’s got the bada** mood spot on,” says Nirmika Singh, who is a magazine editor, digital curator and creative entrepreneur.

Nirmika Singh’s tips for internet trend followers:

1. The algorithm rewards you when you participate in trends.

2. Timeliness is important. People get bored of the same content in two weeks.

3. Integrate uniqueness in your post in the setting, location, wardrobe or just the caption.

4. Post trends Reels twice a week but post something every day.

5. Be unpredictable for a sense of mystery.

From HT Brunch, October 3, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch