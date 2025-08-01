Get to know... Abhishek Banerjee
Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee (@NowItsAbhi) cooks amazing chicken changezi, loves listening to Electronica music, and wishes he could travel into the future
Actor, casting director (@NowItsAbhi)
Currently I am: Shooting in Chennai.
High point in life: Stree 2 becoming the biggest Hindi blockbuster of all time.
Low point in life:The pandemic. Just when my acting career started, work stopped.
On my playlist: Electronica. I listen to Korolova, Boris Brejcha and Ben Bohmer.
One thing I would never buy: A laptop. A phone can do everything a laptop can.
Today I’m craving: Mutton kosha.
Last thing I ordered online:A Starbucks Frappuccino with an extra espresso shot and oat milk.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t change anything. But go to the gym regularly.
My favourite subject in school: English. For the stories.
I’d swipe right on: Food.
My secret skill is: I cook amazing chicken changezi.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Teleportation.
My favourite Sunday memory: Eating this special Maggi noodle variation my mom makes. It is a cross between Maggi and chowmein.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Mr Bachchan on the set of Section 84.
My favourite bad habit: Snacking at 2 am.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Steal all the great ideas from the future and come back to the present to turn them into films.
The best thing about fame: That you feel accepted.
The worst thing about fame: You have to behave well at all times, because you are in the public eye.
From HT Brunch, August 02, 2025
