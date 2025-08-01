Search
Get to know... Abhishek Banerjee

ByKanika Sharma
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 09:42 am IST

Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee (@NowItsAbhi) cooks amazing chicken changezi, loves listening to Electronica music, and wishes he could travel into the future

Actor, casting director (@NowItsAbhi)

Abhishek Banerjee says he’d swipe right on food. He’s currently craving mutton kosha.
Currently I am: Shooting in Chennai.

High point in life: Stree 2 becoming the biggest Hindi blockbuster of all time.

Low point in life:The pandemic. Just when my acting career started, work stopped.

On my playlist: Electronica. I listen to Korolova, Boris Brejcha and Ben Bohmer.

One thing I would never buy: A laptop. A phone can do everything a laptop can.

Today I’m craving: Mutton kosha.

Last thing I ordered online:A Starbucks Frappuccino with an extra espresso shot and oat milk.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t change anything. But go to the gym regularly.

My favourite subject in school: English. For the stories.

I’d swipe right on: Food.

My secret skill is: I cook amazing chicken changezi.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Teleportation.

My favourite Sunday memory: Eating this special Maggi noodle variation my mom makes. It is a cross between Maggi and chowmein.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Mr Bachchan on the set of Section 84.

My favourite bad habit: Snacking at 2 am.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Steal all the great ideas from the future and come back to the present to turn them into films.

The best thing about fame: That you feel accepted.

The worst thing about fame: You have to behave well at all times, because you are in the public eye.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
