Get to know... Abhishek Banerjee

Actor, casting director (@NowItsAbhi) Abhishek Banerjee says he’d swipe right on food. He’s currently craving mutton kosha.

Currently I am: Shooting in Chennai.

High point in life: Stree 2 becoming the biggest Hindi blockbuster of all time.

Low point in life:The pandemic. Just when my acting career started, work stopped.

On my playlist: Electronica. I listen to Korolova, Boris Brejcha and Ben Bohmer.

One thing I would never buy: A laptop. A phone can do everything a laptop can.

Today I’m craving: Mutton kosha.

Last thing I ordered online:A Starbucks Frappuccino with an extra espresso shot and oat milk.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t change anything. But go to the gym regularly.

My favourite subject in school: English. For the stories.

I’d swipe right on: Food.

My secret skill is: I cook amazing chicken changezi.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Teleportation.

My favourite Sunday memory: Eating this special Maggi noodle variation my mom makes. It is a cross between Maggi and chowmein.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Mr Bachchan on the set of Section 84.

My favourite bad habit: Snacking at 2 am.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Steal all the great ideas from the future and come back to the present to turn them into films.

The best thing about fame: That you feel accepted.

The worst thing about fame: You have to behave well at all times, because you are in the public eye.

From HT Brunch, August 02, 2025

