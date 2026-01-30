Get to know... Rana Daggubati

Currently I am: Focusing on building and launching Loca Loka Tequila in India as a co-founder. Rana Daggubati says he would swipe right on someone curious and adventurous. (HT ARCHIVES)

High point in life: Leader (2010), where I found my voice as an actor. Baahubali (2015), which took me to audiences I never imagined I’d reach. And A Belly Full of Dreams (2006), which received the National Film Award.

Low point in life: There have been quiet moments of doubt, mistakes, things you wish you’d handled better. But they’re also the moments that teach you the most.

On my playlist: Podcasts around Indian entrepreneurship and startups.

Today I’m craving: Biryani and haleem.

Last thing I ordered online: A crisp white shirt.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram and X.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t rush. Take your time. Understand yourself first — the world will follow.

My favourite subject in school: Computers and tech.

I’d swipe right on: Someone curious, adventurous, and comfortable with change.

My secret skill: Spotting opportunities early and connecting the right people to make things happen.

A superpower I wish I had: The ability to slow down time just enough to fully absorb certain moments.

My favourite Sunday memory: Long meals with family. No schedules, no urgency. Just being present.

My plans for next Sunday: Reading scripts and watching a film. That’s my version of switching off.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Barrie Osborne and Amitabh Bachchan.

My favourite bad habit: Staying up way too late.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…Go back and spend more time with my grandfather.

The best thing about fame: It gives you a platform — to tell stories, to build ideas, and to reach people in meaningful ways.

The worst thing about fame: There’s nothing wrong about it.

