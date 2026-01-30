Get to know... Rana Daggubati
Actor, producer and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati is craving biryani and haleem. He talks about which podcasts he’s listening to, why he loves staying up late and what his ideal Sundays look like
Currently I am: Focusing on building and launching Loca Loka Tequila in India as a co-founder.
High point in life: Leader (2010), where I found my voice as an actor. Baahubali (2015), which took me to audiences I never imagined I’d reach. And A Belly Full of Dreams (2006), which received the National Film Award.
Low point in life: There have been quiet moments of doubt, mistakes, things you wish you’d handled better. But they’re also the moments that teach you the most.
On my playlist: Podcasts around Indian entrepreneurship and startups.
Today I’m craving: Biryani and haleem.
Last thing I ordered online: A crisp white shirt.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram and X.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t rush. Take your time. Understand yourself first — the world will follow.
My favourite subject in school: Computers and tech.
I’d swipe right on: Someone curious, adventurous, and comfortable with change.
My secret skill: Spotting opportunities early and connecting the right people to make things happen.
A superpower I wish I had: The ability to slow down time just enough to fully absorb certain moments.
My favourite Sunday memory: Long meals with family. No schedules, no urgency. Just being present.
My plans for next Sunday: Reading scripts and watching a film. That’s my version of switching off.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Barrie Osborne and Amitabh Bachchan.
My favourite bad habit: Staying up way too late.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…Go back and spend more time with my grandfather.
The best thing about fame: It gives you a platform — to tell stories, to build ideas, and to reach people in meaningful ways.
The worst thing about fame: There’s nothing wrong about it.
From HT Brunch, January 31, 2026
