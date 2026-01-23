Get to know... Salima Tete

Currently, I am: Training with the JSW Soorma Hockey Club. Salima Tete is the women’s national field hockey captain, and an Arjuna awardee.

High point in life: Playing at the Tokyo Olympics. We finished a historic fourth.

Low point in life. Not being able to qualify for a medal at the same Olympics. We’re aiming for 2028.

On my playlist: The national anthem, because it inspires me; music from Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh, a folk singer from Jharkhand; Yeshu Tu Mahan Hai by Vijay Benedict.

Today I’m craving: A chicken burger from KFC.

Last thing I ordered online: Sunscreen.

App I check before bed: Whoop, a health and fitness app.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old-self: Stay disciplined, it’s what will push you ahead and keep you confident.

My favourite subject in school: Hindi.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty and positivity.

My secret skill: I sing really well.

A superpower I wish I had: To visit the most beautiful places in the world without missing my hockey training.

My favourite Sunday memory: Playing on a huge open ground with friends for hours. We played without worrying about the time.

My plans for Next Sunday: Rest and sleep, because I’m not training.

My most star-struck moment: I’m not terribly star struck.

My favourite bad habit: My father and his friends often went fishing near the river. As a teen, I used to slyly take their catch, roast the fish and eat it with my friends.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I would like to travel to the future and win the Olympic gold for Indian women’s hockey in 2028.

The best thing about fame: People give you a lot of respect and love.

The worst thing about fame: When you’re recognised everywhere, you can’t be carefree anywhere.

From HT Brunch, January 24, 2026

