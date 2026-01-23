Get to know... Salima Tete
Hockey captain Salima Tete (@Salima_Tete_) says the national anthem gives her chills. She’s craving a chicken burger and is secretly honing her singing skills
Currently, I am: Training with the JSW Soorma Hockey Club.
High point in life: Playing at the Tokyo Olympics. We finished a historic fourth.
Low point in life. Not being able to qualify for a medal at the same Olympics. We’re aiming for 2028.
On my playlist: The national anthem, because it inspires me; music from Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh, a folk singer from Jharkhand; Yeshu Tu Mahan Hai by Vijay Benedict.
Today I’m craving: A chicken burger from KFC.
Last thing I ordered online: Sunscreen.
App I check before bed: Whoop, a health and fitness app.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old-self: Stay disciplined, it’s what will push you ahead and keep you confident.
My favourite subject in school: Hindi.
I’d swipe right on: Honesty and positivity.
My secret skill: I sing really well.
A superpower I wish I had: To visit the most beautiful places in the world without missing my hockey training.
My favourite Sunday memory: Playing on a huge open ground with friends for hours. We played without worrying about the time.
My plans for Next Sunday: Rest and sleep, because I’m not training.
My most star-struck moment: I’m not terribly star struck.
My favourite bad habit: My father and his friends often went fishing near the river. As a teen, I used to slyly take their catch, roast the fish and eat it with my friends.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I would like to travel to the future and win the Olympic gold for Indian women’s hockey in 2028.
The best thing about fame: People give you a lot of respect and love.
The worst thing about fame: When you’re recognised everywhere, you can’t be carefree anywhere.
From HT Brunch, January 24, 2026
