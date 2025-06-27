Get to know… Saransh Goila

Currently I am: Working on launching Goila Butter Chicken in a soccer club in London. Saransh Goila’s high point in life was feeding his butter chicken to David Beckham.

High point in life: A pop-up in Melbourne, where I served 1,500 people in 15 days, and being invited to MasterChef Australia S10 as a guest judge.

Low point in life: When my brand almost shut down in the pandemic.

On my playlist: Life without Fantasies, by Neon Dreams; Little Light, by Gabrielle Aplin; Birds of A Feather, by Billie Eilish.

Today I’m craving: Sindhi kadhi and matar pulao.

Last thing I ordered online: Kolkata-style chicken biryani.

Sprawling mansions don’t float Goila’s boat. (ADOBE STOCK)

One thing I would never buy: A big home.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Have more fun, Saransh!

My favourite subject in school: Theatre and arts. I have always been passionate about theatre and trained under director Barry John.

I’d swipe right on: My girlfriend, and if it’s food, then gulab jamun.

My secret skill: I write good film reviews.

A superpower I wish I had: To be able to make someone happy with the snap of my fingers.

My favourite Sunday memory: Cooking with grandpa, who was a passionate cook. In Delhi winter, he would make pahadi dum aloo, grinding masalas and adding lots of ghee! It’s a special dish that reminds me of him.

My plans for next Sunday: Attending an engagement party.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting David Beckham, and feeding him Goila Butter Chicken.

My favourite bad habit: Ordering a late-night chocolate cake or tiramisu from The Pastry Journal in Andheri, Mumbai, and enjoying the leftovers the next day.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d rewind and pursue the acting role that I refused.

The best thing about fame: You get fed well no matter where you go, and you can change people’s perceptions. My own mission is to make people around the world understand the depth and diversity of Indian cuisine.

The worst thing about fame: People expect you to be perfect at all times. That’s a lot of responsibility, and the leeway for making mistakes is very slim.

From HT Brunch, June 28, 2025

