Fri, Dec 12, 2025
Get to know... Shrenu Parikh

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 08:36 am IST

Actor Shrenu Parikh (@ShrenuParikhOfficial) says she can get anyone to open up. She’s listening to the Saiyaara movie soundtrack and craving a crispy dosa

Currently I am: Playing Goddess Parvati in Sony SAB’s Gatha Shiv Parivar Ki Ganesh Kartikey.

Actor Shrenu Parikh’s favourite bad habit is eating on the couch while watching TV.
High point in life: My best moment is yet to come.

Low point in life: I had Covid in 2020 and was hospitalised. Then I gained weight and lost a few roles over it. But I worked hard and bounced back.

On my playlist: The Hanuman Chalisa; Zamaana Lage, from Metro in Dino; Jab Tu Sajan, from Aap Jaisa Koi; Saiyaara, the Shreya Ghoshal version.

One thing I would never buy: Luxury cars.

Today I am craving: Crispy dosa and hot sambhar.

Last thing I ordered online: A meal.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself a little more! Toughen up.It makes failure easier to face.

My favourite subject in school: Biology.

My secret skill: When I talk to people, they feel comfortable enough to open up and seek advice, without me trying.

A magic tool I wish I had: Something that let me know the result of a situation beforehand.

My favourite Sunday memory: Watching Mahabharat with the whole family.

My plans for next Sunday: I’m shooting so I won’t have the day off.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Kunal Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan in Baroda as a kid.

My favourite bad habit: Eating on the couch while watching TV.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I would go back and do everything I missed out on because I was working. I’d have many more personal memories.

The best thing about fame: People treat you with a lot of love and respect.

The worst thing about fame: People make judgments before actually knowing you.

From HT Brunch, December 13, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Shrenu Parikh
close

