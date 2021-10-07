Give your home a festive makeover with the Heartland Collection

The festive season is the time for families to come together and the home is the centre of the celebrations. Traditionally, this is the time to declutter, deep clean and add some sparkle to the interiors. This Diwali, give your home a look that exudes casual sophistication with the all-new Heartland Collection from the house of Asian Paints.

The luxury home décor collection will add Indian grandeur to your living spaces, as exquisite pichhwai, Sanganeri and Shanti Niketan prints find their way onto velvet furnishings to create unforgettable interiors that get etched in the minds of all the guests visiting you for the festivities.

Sofa and Cushions from The Makhmal Collection and Curtains from The Soofah Collection

As they say, the heart of every home is the story of the people who inhabit it, make it and shape it just the way they like it! Infuse your home with the new collection that plays with prints and patterns in myriad hues. It has something to suit every taste, from classic motifs and artful weaves to hand painted velvets and curated checks and stripes. You can bring the elements of nature to adorn your couches and delicately embroidered dreamy drapes to adorn those windows to create that reflects your personal style.

The Heartland Collection of furnishing fabrics has been created and curated by one of India’s finest designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee to give your home an instant makeover where heritage meets modern luxury. Everything is elevated, from pattern and palette to décor touches.

Commenting on the new launch, Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints said, “Asian Paints has been always on the walls and has been working around so that it can now be between the walls and get into the share of space within the home. To this end, we had launched our own range of furniture, furnishings and decorative lights a year ago. We wanted to further help the consumer make their dream homes come alive through a range of furnishings which are suited for various design preferences and give a wide variety of options to the customer. As we aim to build a significant presence in this category, it’s our pleasure to renew our partnership with Sabyasachi to break new ground with designs which are classical yet timeless. With this, we now have the widest variety of products in this segment with the quality and trust associated with Asian Paints.”

The Sabyasachi for Nilaya range has five unique collections – Thar, Makhmal, Soofa, Hazaribagh and Chowk, each of which is a celebration in itself of a classic art form it takes inspiration from. The creations are fresh and the treatment is truly royal!

Known as the ‘gem of the Sabyasachi collection’, the Makhmal collection is for those who love everything royal. It boasts of rich prints that bring the theme of Indian grandeur right to your living room with classic motifs hand painted on velvets to lend that perfect elegance.

Sofa and Cushions from The Makhmal & The Thar Collection

The Soofah collection is a reflection of the modern look and is rooted in a neutral palette. It’s rich linen embroideries and delicate sheers are inspired by neutral stories that offer a soothing calm and a sense of space to your home, with simplicity in both the choice of fabric and patterns.

The Thar collection is an earthy artful range that aims straight for the heart with its options of linen in contemporary weaves and traditional prints that are comforting for the mind and soul. For the minimalists, the Chowk collection is a modern take on old world charm with plains, checks and stripes in refreshing colour palettes that look simple yet elegant on upholstery.

The Hazaribagh Linen and Hazaribagh Velvet collections offer carefully recreated fabrics with inspiration from the painted fabrics born along the Coromandel Coast, embroideries from an ancient world and well-remembered motifs and patterns that continue to enchant, which have been specially recreated on furnishings. These have been brought to life on velvet as well as linen for these collections.

If giving your home a new look has been on the agenda, there is no better time to do it than now. The Sabyasachi for Nilaya range has something for every home with more than 181 fabrics across different collections to suit every mood! You can make a bold statement with the traditional Hazaribagh or Makhmal collections or go subtle with the Soofah or Thar range of drapery, upholstery and much more.

Sofa and Cushion from The Makhmal Collection

The Heartland Collection is brought to you by one of India’s most trusted brands, Asian Paints, and can be viewed online at www.asianpaints.com/furnishing/sabyasachi or at a store near you where you can browse through the catalogues to pick the style that tells the story of your home!

Disclaimer: This is a paid promotional article. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.