Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Guest Column Monisha Sharma: Decoding gaslighting

Guest Column Monisha Sharma: Decoding gaslighting

brunch
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:54 PM IST

As Merriam-Webster picks “gaslighting” as the word of the year, a therapist breaks down the meaning of the oft-confused term

As a result of gaslighting, you begin to doubt your own thoughts or feelings about a given situation (Shutterstock)
As a result of gaslighting, you begin to doubt your own thoughts or feelings about a given situation (Shutterstock)
ByMonisha Sharma

Gaslighting is an act of manipulation and emotional abuse that makes the one being abused doubt their own feelings and perception of something they’re experiencing, making them feel like their abuser is right and they are wrong.  

Different factors 

In a romantic relationship, gaslighting takes place when one partner rationalises their own jealous behaviours as something caused by their partner as being flirtatious, instead of taking responsibility for their own behaviours.  

Even in sexual harassment cases, gaslighting takes place when the survivor’s clothes are blamed or when clothing choices are controlled under the guise of protection. 

Gaslighting is a form of emotional/psychological abuse that can be present in certain personality disorders or clinical conditions. It can also be an outcome of social issues like patriarchy, gender-based violence, intimate partner violence, racism, religion or caste discrimination, or unresolved trauma, fear of abandonment, or even learned from watching the ways our parents address conflict.  

What to watch out for
What to watch out for

The cycle 

Gaslighting typically takes place over a period of time. It can even feel cyclical, where an episode of abuse is followed with gifts, affection, etc, thus making the abuser’s behaviour even more confusing for the person on the receiving end.  

A gaslighter will also often claim that the individual’s friends and family are in the wrong as a way to isolate the person further.  

To break the cycle, you must rebuild your relationship with yourself. Working with a qualified mental health professional can enable you to recognise that regardless of whether a reaction is being labelled as “overreaction” or not, you feel what you feel. 

Monisha Sharma
Monisha Sharma

Monisha Sharma, 30, is a Bengaluru psychotherapist, who believes therapy is a collaborative effort between the client and the therapist, journeying towards a deeper awareness of the self.   

I Say Chaps is a column that allows passionate, creative people a platform to have their say.

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out