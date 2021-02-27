HT Brunch Game Show: Which star has the right idea of fame?

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana opines that one can sustain fame by using one’s influence to drive change

Fame 10 years ago vs today: “When I was a teenager, a decade ago, fame seemed flamboyant, larger than life and unachievable. Today, it is intimate and a two-way street,” she says.

How to sustain? “By using one’s influence to drive change. Inauthenticity has no place, sooner or later it’ll show,” says Sanjana.

A mistake famous people make: “Taking fame for granted. It needs to be nurtured with hard work and gratitude,” she says.

Social media is…: “Where I can express myself. To know that my loyal social media family accepts me feels liberating. But an actor’s following shouldn’t affect the films they do,” she says.

Handling handles: “I prefer to meet fans in person though I do stay connected via social media too,” says Sanjana.

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi says that though fame has become more democratic, it’s also become fickle

Fame 10 years ago vs today: “It has become more democratic. Anybody with a camera and Internet has become famous. But it’s also fickle. Reinvention of content and its relevance are key to determining its shelf life,” says Maanvi.

How to sustain? “We have to stop idolising actors and new-age celebs. They are only doing their job,” she explains.

A mistake famous people make: “Self-importance. It plagues the human race and if you throw fame in, it can be a pretty heady concoction,” she shares.

Social media is…: “The most important thing for brand collaborations,” Manvi says.

Handling handles: “I often reply to fans, exchange notes on books or music or politics,” says the actor.

Aahana S Kumra

Aahana opines that famous people sometime become arrogant and egoistic, which can lead to destruction

Fame 10 years ago vs today: “When I was entering the film industry, there was some excitement in the mystery that surrounded stars and their lifestyles. Now everything is so out there,” says Aahana.

How to sustain? “By staying relevant,” she says.

A mistake famous people make: “Becoming arrogant and egoistic, which can lead to destruction,” she says.

Social media is..: “The most important part of your profile. If you don’t pay attention to it, you may lose out on work. I’ve done shows where young actors have been cast basis their followers,” she says.

Handling handles: “I interact with my fans. You should know what kind of people are following you and it’s because of these people you are what and who you are,” Aahana believes.

And the winner is…Sanjana Sanghi

“Long-term fame needs strategy ”

“Sanjana is following the right thing – that you can only choose words wisely when you believe it,” says celebrity publicist Mandvi Sharma. “My advice usually is to not fake it or ape someone or you won’t be able to sustain that fame for too long. But don’t also be a crusader without a cause. Keep your head held high, do things without worrying, which happens naturally if you are honest and earnest in what you do,” she says.

“Maanvi is right when she says that today everyone with a camera phone is vying to be famous, but long-term fame results from a step-wise strategy, approach and hard work. Else there are short cuts. Like, for the next month, “yeh hamari gaadi hai, yeh hamari pawri hai” will trend. Then it’ll be something else. That comes with an expiry date,” she adds.

Follow @kkuenzang on Instagram and Twitter

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch