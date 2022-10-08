HT Brunch Game Show: Who’s got their skincare game on point?

Shreya Bajpai, 26,Student

Shreya uses rose water to calm down flare-ups

Have you consulted a dermatologist?

In my 20s for dry, sensitive skin and pimples. Now, I depend on dermatologists to know which ingredients are harmful.

Tell us your skincare routine.

I swear by using a gentle exfoliating cleanser followed by a hydrating face cream during the day. I use sunscreen daily. At night, I wash my face with the same cleanser and face cream. I do spot treatment for any active acne or acne scars.

Do you skip it?

Rarely.

A game-changing skincare tip you swear by?

Don’t go to bed without washing your face and putting on a face moisturizer or cream.

A big no for skincare?

Don’t believe everything on social media.

Your favourite product?

My prescribed salicylic acid cleanser.

Any home remedies ?

Using rosewater to calm down flare-ups.

Krishna Goyal, 20,Student

Krishna swears by aloe for his skin

Have you consulted a dermatologist?

Not really. I figured out what’s good for my skin via trial and error, and intuition.

Tell us your skincare routine.

I use face wash at least twice a day, an exfoliator thrice a week, and oil cleansing thrice a week. As I live in a humid city, exfoliating and oil cleaning is a must for me.

Do you skip it?

Sometimes.

A game-changing skincare tip you swear by?

Aloe gel and sunscreen. They are the holy grails of skincare that have helped my skin.

A big no for skincare?

Charcoal face mask. It can get aggressive and rough on the skin.

Your favourite product?

Innisfree’s aloe gel. I can’t live without it.

Any home remedies?

Aloe!

Shuchi Trivedi, 28, Software Test Engineer

Shuchi avoids using soaps and body lotions

Have you consulted a dermatologist?

Never. I’ve figured it out via research.

Tell us your skincare routine.

Cleansing, and toning followed by a Vitamin C serum, then by moisturiser and sunscreen, in the morning. I do a double cleansing with a good cleansing balm followed by face wash. I use a toner, then retinol face serum, a moisturiser and night gel.

Do you skip it?

No. I follow it religiously.

A game-changing skincare tip you swear by?

Including vitamin C products. Everyone should try at least one vitamin C serum.

A big no for skincare?

Stop using soap and body lotions.

Your favourite product?

The facewash from Cosrx and Dot and Key’s vitamin C serum.

Any home remedies?

Coffee honey face scrub, (gram flour, turmeric and milk face) scrub. And fresh aloe vera.

And the winner is…Shreya Bajpai

“People are overmedicating their skin today”

“She’s the only one consulting a dermatologist, which is crucial. In a day and age where there is so much product awareness and a plethora of options, we need to be conservative. People are overmedicating their skin, especially youngsters. They aren’t aware of the synergy between the product and their skin type, and that between their body and skin types,” says Dr Aman Sharma, adding that buying too many products and switching too often is harmful.

“Skin lightening creams are a complete no and people can do without toners today as cleasers today are non-alkaline, so there’s no need to balance your skin pH. Also, people don’t realise poor circadian rhythm controls the stress on their skin,” he adds.

The ideal morning and night skincare routine:

• Use a massage oil in the morning and rinse. The oil depends on your skin type: a cooling oil for a fire-element skin type etc. Apply sunscreen with moisturiser.

• At night use something that hydrates your skin, with AHA or retinol or hydraulic acid.

