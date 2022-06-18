In Bed With Aasif Khan: “I love writing shayari and am always cracking jokes!”

“I didn’t want to live in Mumbai. Now, after 10 years of working in this city, I’m based out of my hometown in Rajasthan,” actor Aasif Khan of web series Panchayat and Mirzapur, explains the unique arrangement. “And when producers call me up, I come to the city to sign the deal.”

But Aasif has had to trudge a long, hard road to get this privilege. He grew up in a small town in Rajasthan, and started looking for a job desperately after his father passed away. “I took up a job doing satta (betting), but got caught by the cops and my photograph appeared in the papers! When ammi was crying about it, I promised her she would feel proud the next time my name appeared in print,” says the actor who worked as a waiter in a Mumbai hotel before moving to Jaipur to do theatre. Back in the city, he joined a casting company and bagged a junior artiste job, before he finally landed a web series.

Aasif remains a fun-loving person. “I love writing shayari and I am always cracking jokes,” he chortles, confessing he began his career as a stand-up comedian, “I deliver my jokes with a poker face.”

List something no one knows about you?

When a meal placed in front of me is not to my taste, I watch food blogs about mutton or any other dishes that I fancy. I can then imagine the taste of the food being shown on screen, which helps me finish my meal. And, I prefer Indian toilets to the Western ones.

Do you go out for a boy’s night out?

The best thing about living in a small town is that I don’t have to call my friends to ask if they are free. They just land up at my door. We are a group of six who meet up at a roadside dhaba every day.

A health shot you swear by?

I drink buttermilk with all my meals. Of late, I have become more inclined towards fitness, so I’m drinking protein shakes too.

One relationship rule you follow?

Faithfulness.

What do you do for your mental health?

I stay positive and keep away from people who give me a negative vibe. Doing namaaz gives me peace. When I can’t get out of the mental space of a character, I read and travel.

What’s the funniest thing that happened to you while performing?

It was on the sets of Mirzapur, when I was wielding a desi katta (gun) and it fell on my foot and went off! The sound was so loud that I forgot it was a fake and was stunned for five minutes. It was hilarious for other people who were laughing and splashing water on my face.

The last time you became moist-eyed?

When I saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time while shooting for the film Noorani Chehra.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

I surprise myself at times so, #unpredictablyquirky.

BEDSIDE STORIES

Do you spend a lot of time in bed or only use it to sleep?

I am often in bed reading a script or hearing a narration on the phone or on a Zoom call.

Are you happier in your sleepwear or do you prefer formal clothes?

I would be extremely happy if sleepwear became fashionable enough to wear at all functions and shoots.

Fitness options you recommend besides gymming?

One can stay at home and do cardio without any equipment. I did just that during the lockdown.

THIS OR THAT

Singlets or T-shirts?

T-shirts are my preference and majboori. I don’t have the body to go bare-chested.

Beer or lassi?

Lassi, because I don’t drink alcohol.

Action films or romcoms?

Action films, though it ultimately depends on the story.

Living in the moment or planning the future?

Till a few years ago, I was focussed on the future, but I’ve now realised the wisdom of living in the present.

From HT Brunch, June 18, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch