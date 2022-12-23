In Bed With Dara Sandhu: “Believe the best in people”

He’s prompt, energetic and straightforward while answering personal questions. And polished and measured when we talk about the industry. The actor, who made his international debut in the European film And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead that opened at the 17th Zurich Film Festival, plays the antagonist in the plot based on the true story of a Swiss couple who were kidnapped and handed over to the Taliban.

Dara’s observation during his time spent as an assistant director on Bollywood becomes obvious as he talks about how much he admires the high emotional quotient in the Indian film industry and the precise professionalism abroad. Though when it comes to regional cinema, he reckons we need to give more recognition to writers. The best part about it? The different Indian music you get to hear via them.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I know the name of every dog breed.

2. I lose weight if I don’t workout. All the hard-earned muscle just disappears. (The grass is greener on the other side).

3. I dance to Bollywood music in my bathroom every day before I shower.

One goof-up of yours that you can now laugh about?

I called Deepika Padukone’s father her agent. He looks so young!

How long can you stay away from your phone for?

A 10-day vipassana meditation course was the longest break.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Believe the best in people.

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done?

Followed me on a train from London to Birmingham staring at me the whole time but without speaking to me.

One thing you do for your mental health?

Meditate and try to get eight hours of sleep.

Would you go on a social media detox?

I only use Instagram regularly, but I often delete it for a week every other month. It honestly makes a huge difference in helping me focus as well as when it comes to my productivity.

Describe your ideal first date

7am, on a beach, with my dog.

On Tinder, would you swipe right to?

Rosie Huntington Whitley.

Which podcasts are you listening to?

Alan Watts’ podcasts.

What’s a health shot you swear by?

Amla and aloe vera.

The best and worst part of social media?

The best is that it enables you to stay connected. Worst part, it can easily become a distraction.

{ Bedside stories }

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Whatever’s left over after my dogs make themselves comfortable.

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Eggs benedict without any meat and Valencia orange juice, followed by oat pancakes with strawberries. And then go back to sleep.

What do you wear to bed?

Boxers.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

Almonds.

{ This or that? }

Tinder or a matchmaker?

Tinder.

Cinema hall or Netflix and chill at home?

Netflix and chill at home.

100m million followers on Insta or an Oscar?

Oscar. Oscar. Oscar.

Dumping someone or being dumped?

Being dumped.

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram.

Mocktails or cocktails?

Cocktails.

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2022

