In Bed With Niharica Raizada: “I’d never ask anyone how old they are!”

A qualified doctor turned actress, Niharica Raizada is a Fulbright Scholar in Cardiology and has done 175 on-pump bypass surgeries as a second assistant. But, she moved from Luxembourg to the UK (where she won Miss India UK) to India because she wanted to live in this country and pursue her passion for the arts. She was featured in films like Masaan and Total Dhamaal and will now be seen in Sooryavanshi, playing an anti-terrorist female squad officer.

Ebullient and saucy, she says she loves giving people surprises. She once blindfolded someone “and made them walk through the streets of Switzerland to get to a surprise birthday party which I had organised.”

Niharica is now trying to wend her own way through the Hindi film industry and admits it’s tough. “I’ve learnt to be very patient, resilient and thick-skinned.” She is committed, however, to fulfilling her life goals: “I want to produce and direct films besides playing pivotal roles, and I wish to bring Ayurveda and organic therapies to the forefront.”

List three questions you would never ask anybody.

1. How old they are.

2. Who they have slept with.

3. What their favourite alcoholic drink is.

What’s one thing that you are happy to have on your bedside table?

I am very happy to have a book, green tea and a reading lamp on my bedside.

How long can you stay without posting pictures on Instagram?

I would say about 11 days.

What do you wear to bed?

I sleep nude.

What do you dream about?

I only dream whether my eyes are closed or open. I dream about Luxembourg, India, my future kids, future husband, mountains, films,dancing and... naughty things.

Your favourite childhood fairy tale?

Goldilocks and the Three Bears—the moral of the story is the need to respect the privacy and property of others and how your actions hurt others. I really believe in respecting people’s need for privacy and secrecy.

A cheesy line that someone has used to flirt with you?

A boy recently used this on me in Kashmir: “I hope you know CPR because you just took my breath away.”

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Nebula

Bedside stories

Can you sleep without the air conditioner?

I nearly always sleep without switching on the AC.

Which is your preferred side of the bed and why?

I like to sleep on the left side, which is the side of the heart in the body. I always do things according to the heart positioning.

Who, according to you, has bedroom eyes?

Only Ajay Devgn.

Which side of the bed do you prefer?

It depends on what the direction of the door is as I sleep in the opposite direction of the door.

This or that?

A penthouse or a bungalow?

I dream of having a penthouse in New York City.

Flowers and chocolates or diamonds?

I can’t live without diamonds. I’m going to be known as the Diamond Curator, count on it.

Alaska or the Sahara desert?

The Sahara desert. I want to shoot in a vast landscape filled with sand.

Sweet lassi or salted lassi?

I like sweet lassi, especially from Karnal, Haryana.

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2021

