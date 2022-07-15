In Bed With Tsahi Halevi: “The last thing I do before I go to sleep is kiss my beautiful wife”

Israeli actor Tsahi Halvei has no qualms in admitting he is in India looking for collabs. The Fauda star seems to have everything it takes to be a top action hero in Indian films, but, he reveals, his first aim in life was to be a musician. “It was only when I stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for Bethleham in 2012 that I discovered the world of acting,” he says.

Tsahi was born in Israel, but grew up living in five countries before the age of 18, which exposed him to different cultures at a young age. “But it is Isarel that has taught me to see every disadvantage as an opportunity.”

During the pandemic, Tsahi used the time to attend demonstrations that addressed social issues in Israel. “I am someone that is fascinated by life, people and nature, and always aim to be optimistic. I am like a gypsy, a traveller, and an investigator of human beings, languages and cultures. Being a Piscean, I am really connected to water, but I have a lot of fire within.”

First up: List three things nobody knows about you.

1. My guilty pleasure is bread

2. I was a swimmer when I was young,

3. I have two wonderful boys, the elder one is 18 years old, and the younger is 14 months old!

What is the best birthday present you’ve been given?

Two boys, who were born around my birthday.

Would you say you’re an adventurous person?

I am. I visited South America when I was young and discovered the art of jewellery making from people on the street and learned Spanish, too.

You enjoy travel. What’s the one place you could go back to over and over again?

Thailand.

What are you watching nowadays, and what books are you reading?

Right now I am reading an Israeli book called Faith by Dror Nishani. The last movie I saw was The Kashmir Files.

What do you look for most when you are home alone?

I use the time to be creative. And I look forward to seeing my family.

Career-wise, what are you most proud of?

My first movie. But since then, I’m proud of every challenge I took up.

What theme song describes your life right now?

Let Me Entertain You by Robbie Williams.

Finally, describe yourself in a hashtag.

#AHumanBeing

Bedside stories

What is your favourite breakfast in bed?

Yogurt and granola.

What is on your bedside table?

I usually have a book and a glass of water.

Do you dream often, and do you remember your dreams?

At times I dream and remember, at other times, I wake up with no memory of what I dreamed.

What is the last thing you do before you go to sleep?

The last thing I do is kiss my beautiful wife.

And the first thing you do after you wake up?

I stretch.

