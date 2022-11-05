Invisible Women by Ahilya Mehta: Mourning Mahsa Amini

September 16 is the day that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman, was murdered. Her brutal death triggered a series of protests that, by October 17, had killed 215 people.

I told myself I would not write about politics. Nevertheless, I cannot fathom writing about gender issues without addressing the abysmal treatment of women in Iran. The protests instigated by Mahsa Amini’s death are the greatest challenge the Iranian government has faced in decades. Women are at the forefront of these protests—as they need to be. In a country ranked 143 out of 146 for the gender equality gap, these women are fighting for rights that go against the Iranian government’s fundamental beliefs.

Mahsa Amini had travelled to Tehran to visit relatives. She encountered the morality police, an agency that enforces religious obedience, while on the subway with her brother. Although dressed in a long, loose, black robe and scarf, she was in violation of the hijab law. Amini was sent to a re-education class at the Vozara detention centre.

Mahsa lost consciousness a day after entering the centre. Her family joined her when she was admitted to the hospital. An image of her while in hospital went viral: she was in a coma, with tubes in her mouth and nose; blood dripped out of her ear and down her neck. She died the next day.

Out of control

Mahsa’s death came after several incidents earlier in the summer of the morality police arresting other young women. In one case, they arrested a woman who later appeared on state television, bruised and beaten, after her visit to a detention centre. Another incident shows a mother throwing herself in front of a morality police van, screaming, “My daughter is sick, please do not take her!”

An aspiring student from a small town in Iran, Mahsa may not have known of the rigidity of the morality police in Tehran. Her death at their hands was seen by many as the culmination of antiquated ideologies and unhinged dictatorial ambitions.

The hijab law was instituted in 1983 after the Iranian Revolution, in which women participated. Ayatollah Khomeini asserted that the “future of [Iran] depended on [the support of women].” Consequently, and in thanks, he invoked the hijab as the symbol of the revolution. Alas, the intended respect was mismanaged into forced servility. Thus, only weeks after the revolution concluded in 1979, women took to the streets to protest the then-rumoured mandatory hijab law. Despite their efforts, the mandate passed successfully.

The new leadership’s support for women’s rights slowly transformed into a desire to criminalise women’s activism. Women were treated as a threat to society, when all they wanted was just and equal treatment. In 2020, conservative government officials “either banned outspoken women from running [in parliamentary elections] or opened judicial cases against them to discourage them to stand for elections.” These protests are the consequences of years of women’s efforts.

Call to action

The kerosene may have been spilled long ago, but Mahsa Amini was the match that lit the fire. Within a short period of time, the protests reached more than 85+ Iranian cities, big and small. Women organised the protests, led them, and held their ground by simply showing up and remaining persistent.

But this fight is not just about women. It is about a top-down change in governance as a result of a bottom-up movement. Francis Fukuyama, renowned political scientist, has written about the crux of identity politics being a choice between freedom and security. However, when a society is offered neither freedom nor security, one cannot blame them for questioning their fealty to a leader.

Most recently, I read that the protesters are calling for the end of the totalitarian government and the death of dictatorship. Ultimately, these protests are not only contesting the legitimacy of the hijab law, but the government’s power to enforce it against a majority of the population’s will. The battle is over freedom of choice..

Ahilya Mehta, 27, is a lawyer, & former co-founder of Aara Health, who is now an entrepreneur-in-residence at Nua Woman

From HT Brunch, November 5, 2022

