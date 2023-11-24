It was the year of emeralds. Did you see green too?

First, emeralds showed up on celebrity brides. Kiara Advani wore an eye-catching multilayered necklace to her wedding in February. Next, the green gems were at swish events. Billionaire Anant Ambani flaunted his emerald-studded Patek Philippe — a watch worth the price of a luxury home in Mumbai — at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in March. They were all over the Oscars: Jenny Slate wore a necklace with a pear-shaped Zambian emerald by Massimo Gismondi for Genoa; and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai wore an emerald flower ring by Santi Jewels. Kiara Advani wore an emerald necklace at her February wedding to Sidharth Malhotra. (Shutterstock)

Malala Yousafzai flaunted an emerald ring by Santi Jewels at the Oscars. (Shutterstock)

Emeralds, from milky olive to deep green, as single-stone designs or multi-layered jewellery, have been worn to so many A-list events this year that Yash Agarwal, creative director at Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers, dubbed 2023 the year of emeralds. Designer Manish Malhotra, who created several of this year’s most photographed pieces, says it’s “not just a passing trend but a celebration of the gem’s enduring charm”. See why the stone is having a moment.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja paired an emerald-encrusted Chopard necklace with a tuxedo at Cannes 2019. (Shutterstock)

But there’s a reason everyone’s bringing their emeralds out of their velvet-lined vaults now, says Agarwal: “First, these go exceptionally well with garments of varied colour palettes. Second, people are becoming aware of the significance of coloured stones in jewellery.”

Isha Ambani Piramal wore an emerald choker at the Jio Plaza party. (Shutterstock)

A fresh hue

When in doubt, clip on an emerald-studded wristwatch.

Look to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who knows exactly how versatile the jewel is. At Cannes 2019, she rocked an emerald-encrusted, multi-tiered Chopard necklace, paired with a custom Ralph & Russo tuxedo, minus the shirt. In August 2021, she contrasted her Abu-Sandeep pale pink anarkali with a pop of emeralds in her choker for fashion stylist Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower in Mumbai. And for the NMACC after-party in Mumbai in April, she teamed an emerald choker with a voluminous cocktail dress. “The allure of a top-tier emerald can transcend even that of a diamond, which is often reflected in its price,” says Gautam Soni, managing director at The House of MBj. Perhaps, diamonds are no longer enough.

The OG Cartier crocodile necklace made for actor María Félix in 1975, with yellow diamonds, emeralds and rubies. (Shutterstock)

Stylist Sheefa J Gilani has tips for styling emeralds for the coming season: