Karishma Mehta: How to ask for a raise & taking a break from work

Raising the bar when it comes to asking for a pay raise at work; and when is it a good time to take some time off
Work basics you should know
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 07:29 PM IST
ByKarishma Mehta

Know your worth

Q How can I ask for a raise at work without sounding too desperate or egotistical?

—Nimrita, Via Instagram

Knowing your self-worth and asking for what you deserve isn’t too desperate or egotistical. You must first work around this idea—your value, what you bring to the table and being comfortable with knowing that you deserve more. When you view and approach the ‘raise’ question with this lens, you will feel good about it!

Take a break

Q How often should one take a break from work?

—Rinni, Mumbai

When you feel like you’re burning out or are tired and unfulfilled while you are going to work, that’s when you know you need to rejuvenate. Keep a check on your feelings and work backwards from there—I find my emotions to be a great compass when it comes to these kind of decisions.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, June 4, 2022

