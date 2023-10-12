Knight fever: As toxic heroes dominate the screen, meet the few good men

At least they’re trying. On screen, roles for men are going through a patchy kind of transformation. By the 1990s, some heroes stopped pestering women through the course of a song, until they exasperatedly gave in. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan, playing Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) kept the stalking to the minimum. Kunaal Roy Kapur’s Taran in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actively cared for his partner’s needs.

Ranbir Kapoor stalks a happily married woman in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Kartik Aryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) insinuates that women are crazy and hormonal. Ranbir Kapoor stalks and haunts a happily married woman in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), because be believes she’s the love of his life. There’s more stalking in Raanjhanaa (2013) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Against the avalanche of such toxic behaviour, real heros hardly stand a chance. Jimmy Shergill’s Raja Awasthi sheds his bad-guy avatar in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Nice guys don’t always finish last (They don’t need a trophy or a whole song devoted to their niceness either). R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) silently admires his lady love from afar, being polite, until his simplicity wins her over. Jimmy Shergill’s Raja Awasthi sheds his bad guy avatar in the sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), by not resorting to violence or resentment when things don’t go his way, yet again. In Dil Dhadakne Do, Farhan Akhtar has to point out that a married woman can make decisions independent of her husband.

Elsewhere, men are being nudged out of their narrow definitions of masculinity. In Tarla (2023) Nalin Dalal, played by Sharib Hashmi, has to spell out that it is perfectly okay for a man to have his wife wear the financial pants in the house. In Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) Farhan Akhtar has to point out over several lines, that a a married woman can have a career and make decisions independent of her husband. In Season 1 of Made in Heaven, a father needs a whole scene to tell the world (and the viewers) that he’s all right with his son coming out gay, in complete contrast to his wife’s denial. Perhaps we’ll stem that avalanche yet.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON