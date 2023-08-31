Spectator by Seema Goswami: Surviving college 101

Like millions of other teenagers across India, my teenage niece packed her bags and headed out to college last week. Hitee has always been an academic star, but I am guessing that she headed for the portals of Ashoka University with the same combination of apprehension and excitement that I did when I entered Loreto College to study English literature so many moons ago. An image from 1979, shot at Delhi University’s Hindu College. Campus life is much the same today. (Arun Jetlie/HT Archive)

Watch Jai and Aditi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008, top) or the gang in Student of the Year (2012) to realise that love, friendship, and growing up haven’t changed over the years.

· It’s not your marks that are for life; it’s your friends. And this is the time when you make friends for life. There is an intensity to college friendships that is difficult, if not impossible, to replicate in later life. Which is why college friends eventually become your 3 am friends. And why, no matter how long you lose touch with a college mate, you can pick up effortlessly from where you left off. The trick is to keep yourself open to friendships with a wide and diverse group. Don’t restrict yourself to people who are just like you; seek out those who have had very divergent life experiences. This is the best way of enriching your own life, both now and in the future.

