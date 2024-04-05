Liked the music on a streaming show? See how the sounds shape up

It was bound to happen. Streaming shows are on our flatscreens, on our phones, in our conversations, playing on the commute home. Obviously, it’s now on our music playlists too. “Audiences are paying attention to a show’s background score more than ever before,” says Anand Bhaskar, composer and musician on Mirzapur (2018). Audio clips from the drama series -- slow-building instrumental melodies and chimes -- have been enjoying a viral afterlife on Reels. “Composers writing background scores were never as famous as those writing the songs,” he says. That’s changing.

Mirzapur’s music composer Anand Bhaskar says, “For a streaming show, a score must resonate with a global audience.”