Liked the music on a streaming show? See how the sounds shape up
Apr 05, 2024 11:19 AM IST
We binge-watched. Now, we’re binge-listening too. In the streaming world, soundtracks are big business, title tracks have power. See how composers changed their tune
It was bound to happen. Streaming shows are on our flatscreens, on our phones, in our conversations, playing on the commute home. Obviously, it’s now on our music playlists too. “Audiences are paying attention to a show’s background score more than ever before,” says Anand Bhaskar, composer and musician on Mirzapur (2018). Audio clips from the drama series -- slow-building instrumental melodies and chimes -- have been enjoying a viral afterlife on Reels. “Composers writing background scores were never as famous as those writing the songs,” he says. That’s changing.
