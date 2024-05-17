 Listicle: 10 band names that were a major flop - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
Listicle: 10 band names that were a major flop

ByKarishma Kuenzang
May 17, 2024 05:19 AM IST

Even hitmakers can have epic fails. Here are 10 bands that named themselves in haste, only to repent at leisure

Death Cab for Cutie (1997-). Named after a song by the ’60s Brit group Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. Death Cab... shot to fame in 2009, when their song, Meet Me on the Equinox, was featured in The Twilight Saga: New Moon. They’ve faced so much flak from fans that they no longer address the matter publicly. Frontman Ben Gibbard has admitted that if he knew his band would still be popular 15 years later, he would’ve picked something “more obvious”.

Death Cab for Cutie was named after a song by the ’60s Brit group Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.
The English folk rock group named themselves after their frontman, Marcus Mumford.
Lady A admit to feeling embarrassed that they didn’t know that the word antebellum had connections to slavery.
Guitarist Jamie Cook came up with the name for his English rock band on a whim.
Frontman Billy Corgan has said the name was a divine revelation.
The country trio dropped Dixie from their name in 2020.
Frontman Dave Grohl drew from the nickname that World War II pilots used to report UFOs.
Simon and Garfunkel were originally known as Tom and Jerry.
EMI Records asked Radiohead to change their name in the 1990s.
Maroon 5 was originally named Kara’s Flowers.
Listicle: 10 band names that were a major flop

  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
