Listicle: 10 band names that were a major flop

Death Cab for Cutie (1997-). Named after a song by the ’60s Brit group Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. Death Cab... shot to fame in 2009, when their song, Meet Me on the Equinox, was featured in The Twilight Saga: New Moon. They’ve faced so much flak from fans that they no longer address the matter publicly. Frontman Ben Gibbard has admitted that if he knew his band would still be popular 15 years later, he would’ve picked something “more obvious”.

