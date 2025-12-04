Listicle: 10 beauty tech pieces we are excited about

Moisturising pyjamas. So tedious to rub moisturiser all over your body before bed, right? PH5 has made pyjamas infused with hyaluronic acid. The viscose yarn releases the molecules when it touches your skin, basically turning you into a walking, sleeping sheet mask. Not one mask, either. Its moisturising powers are equal to three thousand five hundred masks, claims the brand. Call the Oxford Dictionary. We have a new definition of Beauty Sleep. PH5’s moisturising pyjamas, infused with hyaluronic acid, turn you into a walking sheet mask.

Buki’s athleisure has collagen spun into its fabric, and offers sun protection too.

Collagen wardrobes. The protein that keeps skin soft and bouncy is already in pills, powders, serums and creams. Athleisure brand Buki has spun it into the fabric of their hoodies, turtlenecks, camisoles, robes and breezy lounge pants. The collection looks exactly like what Nicole Kidman’s characters might wear in those dramas in which she sips wine and contemplates the heinousness of her husband. They also offer UPF 50+ sun protection, temperature regulation and natural deodorising. Basically, superhero capes.

Heat Healer’s lymphatic drainage onesie reduces fluid retention, while compression massaging you.

Lymphatic drainage onesie. These two words should not exist side by side, yet here we are. Heat Healer’s version is made from nylon, elastane, and celliant (a material made by embedding minerals into yarn) to reduce fluid retention. It promises big things: Smoother skin, stronger body, better sleep and recovery. Are you thinking of the Batsuit too? Did his offer 3D compression and a lymphatic massage?

Stick this tag by La Roche-Posay on your arm, and it will decode your skin health and pH levels.

Wearable pH sensors. Chemistry and skincare nerds already know this: pH (potential hydrogen) measures how acidic something is. The ideal pH (between 4.5 and 5.75) keeps skin hydrated and refreshed and tells bacteria mind their own business. The My Skin Track pH sensor by La Roche-Posay is a tiny app-paired “skin tag” you stick on your arm. It reads your sweat to decode your pH levels and offers rebalancing advice. Every solution involves their own products, though. It’s giving Late Stage Capitalism.

NFC nails are the new business cards. Just scan the chip and it will open to your social media page. (INSTAGRAM/@AMINACHELLOUG)

NFC manicures. NFC (near-field communication) lets two devices – a phone and credit card perhaps – talk to each other when they’re close. Embed a chip into your nail extensions and the manicure can serve as a tiny QR code. One tap can pull up your Instagram, website, YouTube channel, LinkedIn, podcast or whatever link you want to flex. Nail artist Amina Chelloug’s Brat collection opens Charli XCX’s album on Spotify. Think of them as your new business card or spy tool.

Coperni’s prebiotic- and probiotic-infused clothes release live bacteria on to your skin to make it glow.

Prebiotic athleisure. Gut health is the main character in everyone’s wellness story, anyway. So why not add prebiotic- and probiotic-infused clothes to our kombucha, kimchi, and Yakult obsession? Coperni’s full-sleeve tops, bodysuits and leggings come treated with live bacteria that get released onto your skin through friction, movement and body heat. The magic lasts for about 40 washes, which is longer than most wellness trends.

Amorepacific’s Bluetooth patch tracks how your skin is ageing, with tips on how to reverse the wrinkles.

Ageing tracking patch. Not stressed enough about fine lines and wrinkles? Skinsight aims to raise your blood pressure and your standards. MIT researchers and K-beauty brand Amorepacific have developed a Bluetooth stick-on concept patch that tracks skin tightness, UV exposure, temperature and moisture. The app then delivers the details and recommends products to slow the slide. The final boss of skincare paranoia.

Gallinée’s prebiotic skincare hopes to boost the “good” bacteria on your face.

Microbiome-based skincare. French brand Gallinée’s prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic-infused skincare hopes to boost the “good” microbes on your face. There are some très chic ingredients in their potions: Algae, vinegar, lactic acid. They all help calm inflammation, fight acne and dryness, rebuild your skin barrier and kickstart cell renewal. Who knew the secret to good skin was more germs?

LED mouthguards aren’t very flattering, but they promise fuller lips and fewer wrinkles.

LED mouthguards. We’ve all seen those LED face masks that make wearers look like Michael Myers or Hannibal Lecter. Now get ready to see grown women with pacifiers in their mouths, courtesy of the LED mouthguard. It’s designed to reduce wrinkles and hyperpigmentation, while giving you plumper, fuller lips — no fillers required. Honestly, we are fine with a few jump scares, as long as it delivers results.

The iGrow helmet claims to make your hair grow with the help of LEDs. Time to cancel the Turkey trip?

Laser hair-growth helmets. The science on LED for hair growth is sketchy. It hasn’t deterred iGrow, which sells a helmet that uses lasers and LEDs to stimulate follicles and nudge them to work harder at thickening strands, and even sprouting new hair. It looks like something a sci-fi villain would wear. But look! It’s got built-in headphones so you can play music for the 20-minute doses. What will you play? The Tangled soundtrack?

