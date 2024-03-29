Listicle: 10 glow-ups that gave audiences a pleasant surprise

Ariel Winter. We watched child genius Alex Dunphy grow up on Modern Family. She went from bespectacled nerd who ratted out her siblings, to gorgeous slay queen who turned heads. As Winter,26, grew older through the course of the show, she got braces, lost them, and puberty did what puberty does, pushing her into the spotlight for reasons that had nothing to do with her acting. It’s led her to take a break from the screen and become a mental-health advocate.

