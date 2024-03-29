Listicle: 10 glow-ups that gave audiences a pleasant surprise
Mar 29, 2024 06:02 AM IST
Growing up is no picnic. These 10 celebs, however, transformed right before our eyes, leaving us reeling
Ariel Winter. We watched child genius Alex Dunphy grow up on Modern Family. She went from bespectacled nerd who ratted out her siblings, to gorgeous slay queen who turned heads. As Winter,26, grew older through the course of the show, she got braces, lost them, and puberty did what puberty does, pushing her into the spotlight for reasons that had nothing to do with her acting. It’s led her to take a break from the screen and become a mental-health advocate.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article