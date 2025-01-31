Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 K-dramas that flipped the rich-guy, poor-girl trope

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jan 31, 2025 09:34 AM IST

These 10 K-dramas flipped the script on power struggles and male-female dynamics. We heart this role reversal

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020). She’s a famous children’s book writer. He’s a caretaker at a psychiatric hospital, and has an autistic brother. Their lives overlap. Seo Yea-ji’s character falls in love, becomes obsessed. At one point, she shows up at the hospital and wants to hook up. Damn, girl!

In It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, a children’s book writer falls for a caretaker at a psychiatric hospital.
In It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, a children’s book writer falls for a caretaker at a psychiatric hospital.
High Society tells the tale of an heiress who falls for a working-class man.
High Society tells the tale of an heiress who falls for a working-class man.
A kind, patient secretary falling for his tough, aloof boss? BRB, watching Love Scout.
A kind, patient secretary falling for his tough, aloof boss? BRB, watching Love Scout.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha flips the script on the typical city-girl, town-boy trope.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha flips the script on the typical city-girl, town-boy trope.
K-pop singer IU plays the owner of a supernatural hotel who falls for her employee.
K-pop singer IU plays the owner of a supernatural hotel who falls for her employee.
In Touch Your Heart, a lawyer and an actress are thrown together.
In Touch Your Heart, a lawyer and an actress are thrown together.
Encounter is about finding love when you overcome the trappings of status.
Encounter is about finding love when you overcome the trappings of status.
In The Crowned Clown, a queen falls for the stand-in king who’s temporarily placed on the throne.
In The Crowned Clown, a queen falls for the stand-in king who’s temporarily placed on the throne.
A bodyguard and a rich, sheltered girl fall in love in The K2. It’s lowkey our favourite trope.
A bodyguard and a rich, sheltered girl fall in love in The K2. It’s lowkey our favourite trope.
In Twenty Five Twenty One, a bubbly schoolgirl helps a young college student chase his dreams.
In Twenty Five Twenty One, a bubbly schoolgirl helps a young college student chase his dreams.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On