Listicle: 10 K-dramas that flipped the rich-guy, poor-girl trope
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jan 31, 2025 09:34 AM IST
These 10 K-dramas flipped the script on power struggles and male-female dynamics. We heart this role reversal
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020). She’s a famous children’s book writer. He’s a caretaker at a psychiatric hospital, and has an autistic brother. Their lives overlap. Seo Yea-ji’s character falls in love, becomes obsessed. At one point, she shows up at the hospital and wants to hook up. Damn, girl!