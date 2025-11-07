Listicle: 10 movies that should have been franchises

Ratatouille (2007). So, we knew what Remy the rat was capable of in a kitchen. We saw him go from secret chef in Paris to a rat who ran his own restaurant. We paired cheese and dry-fruit and cheered. What if Paris was just the beginning? Remy could have toured the globe, collaborating with ambitious animals in Japan, South Africa, Copenhagen and more, and challenging rival chefs. Each installment could be set in a new city, following a new food adventure. Ratatouille’s Remy could have toured the globe, collaborating with ambitious animals in new cities.

A TV show sequel of Clueless is in the works. Took them long enough, hello!

Clueless (1995). Like, oh-kay. Cher, Beverly Hills teen royalty and a virgin who can’t drive (“That was way harsh!”) does find love amid all her matchmaking. But for her closet alone, we need more movies, hello! What happens when Cher goes to college? Is she rooting for the Haitians still? Surely she builds a matchmaking app for dorks and an outfit-matching widget that makes millions. A TV show sequel is in the works. Cher better get her driver’s license in this one.

WALL-E needs more sequels. We want to see more of our tiny robot hero’s and Eve’s budding romance.

WALL-E (2008). Our tiny robot hero leaves his beautifully desolate Earth home (and those piles of trash) only to return, rebooted, with the humans who want to start a new life there. This is where a new adventure begins. EVE is by his side – we need the deets on their robot romance. Does he teach her how to dance? Is there an inventive use for his spoon collection? Does Buy n Large get an IPO? The sequels can extend as far as the universe allows.

Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow could have shown him confronting new alien species.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014). PR officer William Cage (Tom Cruise) is thrown into the frontlines of a devastating alien invasion, only to discover he’s trapped in a relentless time loop. Every day he dies, every day he learns, every day he gets closer to victory. This endless cycle system is a narrative goldmine. Cage could confront new alien species and explore different battlefields. His legendary soldier Rita (Emily Blunt) could have her own arc. Or have we watched it already?

Inception really needed a universe of its own. We still don’t understand how the dreamscapes function.

Inception (2010). Wake up, babe. We’re inceptioning a new Inception. Nolan’s movie left the ending ambiguous – perfect for a sequel. Perhaps we can fall into dreams about rival dream extractors, new dream criminals, and dreamscapes more exciting than a villa as a penthouse. Let’s hear about Ariadne’s past and bring Saito along again. “You mustn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.”

There are enough megalomaniacs IRL to serve as villain inspiration for another Mr. India movie.

Mr. India (1987). RiP Amrish Puri and Sridevi. But Anil Kapoor is still acting, 38 years on. We need to more adventures from the invisible hero. Keep the tech simple – the faarmoolah can still be just a watch. This time, maybe some of the orphans, all grown up, can serve as his sidekicks. There are enough megalomaniacs in the real world to serve as villain inspiration. Satish Kaushik passed away in 2023. Time for a new Calendar too.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara could have had sequels in other exotic locations.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). This title doesn’t set itself up for sequels. But still. Three friends, a road-trip through Spain, a coming-of-age story of privileged people: Who wouldn’t want a sequel in another exotic location? Each character’s story has room to grow. Kabir’s (Abhay Deol) career and love life could take him across the world, Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) could face new challenges, and Imran’s (Farhan Akhtar) pursuit of art could unfold in unexpected ways.

3 Idiots needed sequels that could bust more myths for the older generation.

3 Idiots (2009). Rancho’s (Aamir Khan) story and unconventional philosophy should be guiding a whole generation of kids. We need to know how Farhan’s (R. Madhavan) photography takes him on global adventures, and how Raju’s (Sharman Joshi) career goals have worked out. The movie made parents realise that engineering degrees aren’t the only path to success. Let the sequels bust more myths for the older generation.

Imagine spin-offs of Rang De Basanti, in which young people fight new injustices.

Rang De Basanti (2006). What starts as youthful mischief by a group of college students soon spirals into political awakening, activism, and personal sacrifice. Why stop there? DJ’s (Aamir Khan) leadership, Aslam’s (Kunal Kapoor) determination, and supporting friends’ arcs could evolve into new impact stories. Imagine spin-offs exploring how other young people carry forward their legacy as they fight new injustices.

The characters in Masaan deserved more screentime.

Masaan (2015). The story of loss, love, and the human spirit was set against the banks of the Ganges. The sequels could go to new places as characters search for freedom. Devi’s (Richa Chadha) resilience could be tested as she goes up against new adversaries. Deepak (Vicky Kaushal) could learn new lessons in ambition and morality. The Ganges, at the heart of the tale, is rich enough to fuel a multiverse of its own.

