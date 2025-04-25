Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 nepo babies outside of the Hollywood glare

ByUrvee Modwel
Apr 25, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Young heirs and influencers like Robert Irwin and Simone Johnson carry on legacies in nature, wrestling, and business, making waves in their fields.

Robert Irwin. We swear it isn’t because of that photoshoot he did for Bonds underwear. Okay, maybe it is. Abs aside, 21-year-old Robert is taking his father, the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin’s, legacy forward. He’s an accomplished nature photographer, a TV presenter, and operates the Australia Zoo’s non-profit, Wildlife Warriors. A hot man who loves animals? Rare species.

Robert Irwin is 21 and is already taking his father Steve Irwin's legacy forward.
Robert Irwin is 21 and is already taking his father Steve Irwin’s legacy forward. (INSTAGRAM/@WTTC)
Dwayne Johnson's daughter signed to WWE in 2020, becoming the youngest wrestler in the company.
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter signed to WWE in 2020, becoming the youngest wrestler in the company. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Gustav Magnar Witzoe showed up to the 2024 Met Gala in an Atelier Versace loincloth.
Gustav Magnar Witzoe showed up to the 2024 Met Gala in an Atelier Versace loincloth. (INSTAGRAM/@GUSWITZOE)
Livia Voigt is heiress to her grandfather's Brazilian electrical machines company WEG.
Livia Voigt is heiress to her grandfather’s Brazilian electrical machines company WEG. (INSTAGRAM/@LIVIAVOIGTA)
Model Yumi Nu's uncle is Steve Aoki.
Model Yumi Nu’s uncle is Steve Aoki. (INSTAGRAM/@_YUMI_NU)
Selah Marley, Bob Marley's granddaughter, is a model and musician.
Selah Marley, Bob Marley’s granddaughter, is a model and musician. (INSTAGRAM/@SELAH)
Rishabnayan Bajaj is the brains behind the Bajaj Chetak EV scooter.
Rishabnayan Bajaj is the brains behind the Bajaj Chetak EV scooter. (INSTAGRAM/@SPARKMINDAGROUP)
Aryaman Vikram Birla founded Jolie's, a hip members-only club in Mumbai.
Aryaman Vikram Birla founded Jolie’s, a hip members-only club in Mumbai. (INSTAGRAM/@ARYAMANVB)
Bill and Melinda Gates's daughter, Phoebe, has a degree in Biology from Stanford.
Bill and Melinda Gates’s daughter, Phoebe, has a degree in Biology from Stanford. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The Austrian Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz is 33 and worth $34.7 billion.
The Austrian Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz is 33 and worth $34.7 billion. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
