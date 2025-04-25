Listicle: 10 nepo babies outside of the Hollywood glare

Robert Irwin. We swear it isn’t because of that photoshoot he did for Bonds underwear. Okay, maybe it is. Abs aside, 21-year-old Robert is taking his father, the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin’s, legacy forward. He’s an accomplished nature photographer, a TV presenter, and operates the Australia Zoo’s non-profit, Wildlife Warriors. A hot man who loves animals? Rare species.

