Listicle: 10 reasons we love Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar himself. Some call him arrogant. Others accuse him of running a movie mafia. But there’s no denying Karan’s wit and sense of humour make the show work. He can take a joke, doesn’t take himself too seriously, and lets his reactions show via a wisecrack or a mildly arched brow. Who else could pull this off for more than 150 episodes? There’s no denying Karan Johar’s wit makes the show work.

Vidya Balan gave us “Women like it(sex), need it and want it just as much as [men] do” (S4, E7).

This is the segment that gave us Rakhi Sawant’s “Jo bhagwaan nahin deta, woh doctor deta hai [what God doesn’t give you, doctors do]” (S2, E12). And Vidya Balan’s observation about sex: “Women like it, need it and want it just as much as [men] do” (S4, E7). It’s the snappy, exciting, unfiltered, competitive and, on occasion, bitchy part – everyone’s favourite. Salman Khan claimed he was a virgin (S4, E1).

Salman Khan claimed he was a virgin (S4, E1). Twinkle Khanna took digs at Karan’s supposed fascination with Fawad Khan (S5, E2). Ajay Devgn’s diss: “I had this superstition that all of your films starting with ‘K’ work, until we did Kaal” (S6, E7) that won him an Audi. So much to chew on. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul made unsavoury remarks about women (S6, E12).

In the 19 years since its launch, there have been spats, jibes and more than a few simmering tempers. Think Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor taking jabs at Ranbir Kapoor (S3, E3); Kangana Ranaut labelling Karan “The Poster Child for Nepotism” (S5, E15); Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra clawing at each other (S3, E5, E7) and turning BFFs in later seasons; and Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s unsavoury remarks about women (S6, E12). The show is practically a tinderbox. Alia Bhatt slipped into a mini Magda Butrym bodycon dress (S7, E1).

In the Season 8 premiere, KJo toned down his outlandish outfits‚ chalking them off as a “mid-life crisis”. But what his guests wear are worth tuning in for. In 2017, Priyanka Chopra swanned in, wearing a flowing black Fendi gown (S5, E12). Kareena has showed up in red Monisha Jaising (S6, E19). Alia Bhatt slipped into a mini Magda Butrym bodycon dress (S7, E1). Shoutout to Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh (S6, E8), who clearly know their brands. Priyanka and Kareena patched up after the sassy digs from previous seasons (S6, E19).

Who’d have thought we’d see Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh together (S5, E4)? Or that Freida Pinto and Nargis Fakhri would turn buddies on this couch (S4, E14)? Or find Priyanka and Kareena patching up after the sassy digs from previous seasons (S6, E19)? Odd pairings have made for some of the most entertaining episodes, though a few ended up serving really weak koffee. KWK is all fun. Did you catch Ajay’s remarks about Kajol (S6, E7)?

Fans will sheepishly admit to binge-watching the show and highlight Reels. Why hide it? The show sparkles even when it’s silly. Did we expect Alia Bhatt to holler “Prithviraj Chauhan!” when asked to name the President of India (S4, E5)? Or catch Ajay Devgn’s many rib-tickling remarks about Kajol (S6, E7)? KJo may be all about family, but KWK is all about fun. We aren’t forgetting Ranbir and Ranveer dancing to Chikni Chameli (S5, E4).

The dance-offs, quizzes and games are right up there with the Rapid-Fire round for entertainment value. We aren’t forgetting Ranbir and Ranveer dancing to Chikni Chameli (S5, E4). Celebrities grunt, moan and clamour as they compete. Johar’s “liar meter” would show up at the most inopportune moments. They round up a season and have their fair share of amusement and glamour. Kirron Kher, unfiltered, was an absolute riot on the judge’s panel in Season 6, mocking Karan’s jacket.

The best sham on TV. They round up a season and have their fair share of amusement and glamour. Kirron Kher, unfiltered, was an absolute riot on the judge’s panel in Season 6, mocking Karan’s jacket, teasing Malaika Arora over her thigh-high slit dress and making Vir Das shut up, literally. There’s no KWK without SRK, even if he’s been MIA for the past few seasons.

There’s no KWK without SRK, even if he’s been MIA for the past few seasons. SRK’s quick wit is legendary, and he ups the ante in familiar company. He’s appeared alongside Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, and it’s been a riot every time. We hope he returns in Season 8.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON